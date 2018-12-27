Twins sign slugger Nelson Cruz to one-year, $14.3 million deal: report

Free agent outfielder Nelson Cruz and the Twins have agreed to a one-year, $14.3 million deal for the 2019 season, according to ESPN. The contract also includes a team option worth $12 million for the 2020 season, so Cruz could be playing in Minnesota for the next two years if things go well.

Cruz, 38, has emerged in his 30s as one of the premier power hitters in baseball. During his last four seasons with the Mariners, he averaged 41 home runs and 104 RBI per year while posting an overall line of .284/.362/.546. It’s unsurprising that teams were still interested in paying well for his services despite the fact that he’ll turn 39 in the middle of next season.

The Twins wanted to add pop to their lineup after having just two players (Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario) hit more than 15 home runs in 2017. Cruz may not be much of a fielder anymore – he made just nine appearances as an outfielder in his final two seasons with Seattle – but he’s consistently been one of the best hitters in the game.

Given that Minnesota’s primary DH last season, Robbie Grossman, hit just five homers in 465 plate appearances, it’s understandable that they decided to invest in someone who could do more damage with a single swing.