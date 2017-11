Net gains: The net men of really big fish, Fish of the Week

Joel Hall correctly noted, ‘‘The netman is often overlooked in a successful landing of big muskies’’

The Glenview man (left) did his part in mid-October in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He netted the first 50-inch muskie caught by Sam Wilson of Lake Geneva.

