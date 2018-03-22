Loyola does it again — hello, Elite Eight, after 69-68 victory over Nevada

ATLANTA — It was a layup line. It was a walk in the park. It was an explosion of maroon and gold. It was everything good and amazing and unforgettable about Loyola in its 100th season of basketball.

It was the mother of all runs, from down 20-8 to ahead 40-28. That’s 32-8 where we come from.

Drink it in, swish it around in your mouth and savor it: The Ramblers (31-5) are going to the Elite Eight. They’ll play Kentucky or Kansas State on Saturday with a trip to the Final Four in San Antonio on the line.

They beat Nevada 69-68 here Thursday, an 11 seed over a 7 seed in a South Region gone haywire. And they did it by going peak Loyola when they needed to most, outscoring the Wolf Pack 20-4 to end the first half and then — incredibly — making their first 13 shots of the second half in building a double-digit lead.

Loyola's Ben Richardson defends Nevada's Cody Martin. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

But the Pack (29-8) roared back, tying the game 59-59 on a Cody Martin laying with 4:06 to go.

But the Ramblers found a way, as they’ve done all season. Marques Townes’ three-pointer from the right corner with 6.3 seconds to play was the dagger. They’ve won three straight heart-stoppers — by a combined four points — — in this tournament. They’ve won 13 in a row overall, their longest streak in 33 years.

Townes, Clayton Custer Ben Richardson, Donte Ingram, coach Porter Moser, Sister Jean — they’re all still in it to win it.

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com