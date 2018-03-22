How to watch Loyola vs. Nevada in the Sweet 16

Loyola will hope to have even more to celebrate this March. | Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Loyola will try to keep its Cinderella story going with a Sweet 16 matchup against Nevada at 6:07 p.m. Thursday night. The game will be broadcast on CBS and streamed live on NCAA.com.

The No. 11 Ramblers are looking to become college basketball’s latest stunning entrant in the Final Four with two more victories in the South Regional. The team already knocked off No. 6 Miami (Fla.) and No. 3 Tennessee in the first two rounds, and could have a surprisingly reasonable road to San Antonio given the top four seeds in the region have already been eliminated.

Donte Ingram and Clayton Custer, a pair of upperclassmen, will have to play leading roles for Loyola again against the Wolfpack. Ingram hit the game-winner against the Hurricanes in the first round and Custer did the same to the Volunteers two days later.

For those of you in Chicago, Ald. Joe Moore will be hosting a watch party at The New 400 Theaters, located near Loyola’s campus at 6746 N Sheridan Road. Doors for the party open at 4:15 p.m. and it should be a fun way to follow the action if you’re rooting for the Ramblers.

Will Loyola be ready for another miracle against Nevada? Anything can happen in March, especially when Sister Jean is on your side.

How to watch Loyola vs. Nevada, 2018 NCAA Tournament

Time: 6:07 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Live stream: NCAA.com