New AP Top 25: Clemson in top spot, Wisconsin at 3, Alabama down to 5

Well, that was weird. The initial sight of Sunday’s new AP Top 25, that is.

No Alabama in the No. 1 spot? We knew it was coming after the Crimson Tide’s 26-14 defeat at Auburn, but it’s still odd to see after Nick Saban’s machine had lorded over the poll every week dating to the preseason.

After the AP’s previous Nos. 1 and 2 teams — Alabama and Miami — lost in the same weekend for the first time since 2012, we’ve got Clemson first in the new poll, followed by Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Auburn. The Tide are fifth, trailed by Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Penn State to round out the top 10.

The voter poll has lost nearly all its influence in the College Football Playoff era, but it is a useful guide as we head toward a huge shakeup in the next playoff rankings? This week, anyway, the answer is yes. Expect the committee to unveil this Tuesday night: Clemson as its new No. 1, followed by Oklahoma at No. 2 and either unbeaten Wisconsin or two-loss Auburn at No. 3. If the Badgers are third, the Tigers will be fourth — and vice versa.

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has the Tigers in prime position to storm back to the playoff. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Alabama is the only other team with a wisp of hope to be in the new playoff top four, but even that’s a huge reach. The Tide just don’t have the quality wins a team needs at this point in the season to withstand a loss.

