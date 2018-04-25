Check out these new Cubs, White Sox monochromatic caps

New Era shared Wednesday a first-look at its new Cubs and White Sox hat collection, in partnership with retailer LIDS.

The “Color Prism Pack” collection is a line of monochromatic caps for MLB and NBA teams. The cap, team logo, league logo and New Era flag will all be the same color. This is the first time ever the iconic New Era visor sticker will match the cap.

The hats come in seven vibrant colors, including red, orange, yellow, royal blue, navy, green and purple.

Fans interested in purchasing the cap can buy them beginning May 1 at Lids.

Check out a few of the caps in the gallery below:

(Photos courtesy of LIDS)