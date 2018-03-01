New Browns GM John Dorsey tells the world he is willing to trade No. 1 pick

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel warms-up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund, File)

Do you trust the Cleveland Browns to do the right thing with the first pick in the NFL draft?

Of course you don’t.

Turns out the Browns might not have much faith in themselves, either, that’s why — despite a desperate need to use that coveted pick on a quarterback — the Browns are telling the world they are willing to listen to offers for that pick.

What could possibly go wrong?

“Give me a call and see what’s up,” new Browns general manager John Dorsey told reporters at the NFL combine.

The Browns also have the fourth overall pick, which means this fumbling franchise has a good chance to screw up two of the first five first-round picks.

The Browns should be preparing for Year 5 of the Johnny Manziel era in Cleveland, but that first-round pick kind of didn’t work out. So Dorsey’s top task is finding a quarterback and USC’s Sam Darnold, UCLA’s Josh Rosen, Wyoming’s Josh Allen and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield top his wish list.

Dorsey is expected to take one of those QBs with his first pick, but GMs should give him a call anyway because he’s clearly listening to offers.

“Why wouldn’t I?” Dorsey said.