New Bull Jabari Parker showed his defensive side … just not where it counts

Jabari Parker actually showed on Wednesday that he can defend with the best of them.

He went out on limb to question a writer who he felt dared to besmirch the “legacy’’ of former fellow Simeon High School graduate Derrick Rose, and then kept that defensive – almost defiant – tone going when asked about his own comeback story from two left anterior cruciate ligament surgeries, telling a writer, “If you didn’t see the games last year … I pretty much showed that.’’

So much for the feel-good homecoming for Parker, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Bulls, just in time for Year 2 of the rebuild.

Now, if coach Fred Hoiberg can only get Parker to play with that kind of defensive fire on the floor …

A big “if’’ that Parker only made larger.

Later while appearing on The Score 670-AM, Parker did little to squash all the defensive concerns that come with a guy that will cost the Bulls $20 million this season, and another $20 million next year if the team picks up the option, with gems like, “They pay people to score the ball, and I would hope that somebody scores the ball on me if they pay them that much.’’

And then, “I just stick to my strengths. Look at everybody in the league, they don’t pay players to play defense. … I’m not going to say I won’t, but to say that’s a weakness is like saying that’s everybody’s weakness because I’ve scored 30 and 20 on a lot of guys that say they play defense.’’

And finally, “A better offense wins a championship.’’

Try and sleep well tonight, Fred.

Since the Bulls first went after the former No. 2 overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks, the one question that loomed large was the teaming of Parker with fellow Bulls starter Zach LaVine on the defensive end.

LaVine’s defensive rating (114.8) last season was ranked 511th in the league, while his defensive win-share was 514th in the league. Parker’s defensive rating last season was 109.5, putting him 433rd in the league, while his defensive win-share ranked him 353rd.

All the while, the Bulls are currently exploring a switching-type defensive concept heading into this season, which means putting LaVine and Parker on an island without food and water.

“We have been experimenting with pretty much a whole new system these last couple of weeks while we were in Vegas [for Summer League], and there were some things we really liked with what we did, as far as the trends in the league and the switching defenses, what teams are playing,’’ Hoiberg said. “I think Jabari and Zach will both fit in very well with that type of system. They’re both very athletic, they both have great feet. And we should be able, in my opinion, to take a step forward with our defense this year. Jabari is a guy that can play multiple positions, he can guard multiple players on the floor.’’

That will definitely be tested.

Sort of like Parker’s patience with anything Derrick Rose related.

“Derrick had no lows, he didn’t because he still maintained,’’ Parker said, when asked about Rose’s “highs and lows.’’ “Derrick is a legend no matter what. I didn’t like [the question]. Explain that.’’

“No rise and fall, injuries are a part of life, everyone has an injury no matter athletics or normal life,’’ Parker said after he was given an explanation. “Derrick is one of the best players to have play the game, and one of the best icons in Chicago.’’

Training camp starts in about two months. Hopefully, on both sides of the court.