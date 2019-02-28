New Bull Otto Porter is cleaning up the poisoned water left by Jabari Parker

ATLANTA – It’s been easy to identify what Otto Porter has brought to the Bulls since he was acquired as the trade deadline was ticking down three weeks ago.

The obvious is the 5-2 record in the seven games he’s played in with his new team.

Then add in his shot-making, his positional size to make switching seamless, and then a dog-mentality on defense to do whatever it takes to disrupt the opposition.

“I can’t say I did,’’ Bulls coach Jim Boylen said on Thursday, when asked if he thought Porter could impact the roster as quickly as he has. “I would be not telling you the truth. I’m thankful for it, but I didn’t see it coming.’’

That’s because a player’s intangibles aren’t often felt until he is in that locker room and has eyes on him.

All eyes in this case.

Jabari Parker was signed to a two-year, $40-million contract in the summer, and boasted how he’s not paid to play defense. A boast he backed up once training camp and the regular season started.

It was Parker, along with Bobby Portis, who were sent to the Wizards in exchange for Porter.

And in comes Porter, playoff experience and all, carrying a contract that pays him $26 million this season, $27.2 million next season, and a player-option at $28.4 for the 2020-21 season. Big money no doubt. The new highest-paid Bull on the roster. And yet he’s willing to dive after loose balls, wants to defend the best players, and plays the game unselfishly?

That just might be the true impact of Porter to this roster.

“That’s not something you think of right away, but it does send a message,’’ starting forward Lauri Markkanen said of Porter’s impact. “I feel like we’re all trying to be two-way players. I know I feel like I can do so much better on the defensive end. [Porter] does do the small things that help us. By him doing little things it demands that we all do it as well.’’

Something Parker’s presence didn’t do.

The one player impacted the most by Porter might be Zach LaVine because now there’s a player in a higher tax bracket, playing the game the right way, and demanding his teammates follow. Not just by words, but by his actions.

If Parker was poisoning the water, Porter has already cleaned it up.

“His play is very important,’’ Boylen said of Porter. “But what I want to build is a team, not a collection of All-Stars. He helps us be a team. That’s exciting to me. With his attitude, with his play, with his intelligence, with his versatility. Obviously it’s great when he makes a three, obviously it’s great when he stops a run by them and makes a big play, gets a gap steal and we’re off and running, makes the right decision. Those things are all great, but his ownership of the team’s work ethic, practice habits, his voice in the huddle, that’s what we’re starting to get.’’

Just don’t ask the mild-mannered Porter about it.

“We’re trying to get Ws and build for the future and start something new for this organization,’’ Porter said, when asked about his 5-2 record as a Bull. “I’m just focused on the future.’’

A future that might just have some solid veteran leadership.

Not only is Porter moving forward with this rebuild, but Boylen said the organization would welcome free-agent-to-be Robin Lopez back as well next season.

“I would love to have him back,’’ Boylen said of Lopez. “But I want him to be happy in his role too.’’