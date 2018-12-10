New Bulls coach Jim Boylen expected pushback from his players and welcomed it

Jim Boylen said he was expecting this.

Player pushback, talk of a practice coup, calls to the players union … all of it.

And not only was the new Bulls head coach expecting, but he was embracing it.

“I expected something like [Sunday] to happen,’’ Boylen said very matter-of-factly on Monday. “I’ve been waiting on it, I’ve been prepared for it. We took it head on. Change is difficult. It’s raw, it’s tough. These jobs are about managing everybody’s fear. As a head coach you’ve got to manage everybody’s fear and keep the thing moving along. And that’s what we’re trying to do. I expected all of this. It’s all good.

“You’ve got to go through some tough moments, some adversity. When change happens and guys don’t know where they stand, they don’t know what’s expected.

“I’ve tried to tell them, but again this is not a negotiation.’’

It’s not, and that’s become apparent to the players, as they are trying to decipher exactly what Boylen is about.

Is he genuine, is he a prophet, is he a drill sergeant, is he a used car salesman or is he all of the above? What they definitely found out Day 8 of the Boylen experience is at least for now his word is the law.

After the franchise-worst 56-point loss to the Celtics Saturday night, Boylen questioned player toughness and leadership, as well as calling for a Sunday practice in the wake of back-to-back games, and a Monday night game.

There were several players so upset with the practice and the fact that twice in the Boston game he subbed out all five starters at once, that there was talk about a team-wide no-show Sunday. Veterans – led by Robin Lopez – stepped in and instead called for a players-only meeting first, followed by coaches and front office members joining in.

So in Monday’s presser, when one reporter was asking Boylen about the possible mutiny and said “they’’ – referring to the Bulls players – that’s when Boylen of course doubled-down to make sure everyone knows who is in charge.

“That’s not true,’’ Boylen said. “That is not true that ‘they’ didn’t want to have practice. ‘They’ means everybody. I don’t like that narrative, I don’t want that out there. The truth is we had a couple of guys that thought a Sunday practice was excessive after the week we had, and they have to trust me that if I bring them in here to practice I’m going to manage their legs and manage what we’re going to do. They didn’t understand that, so I explained to them.’’

Then there was a Yahoo report that Bulls players called the NBA Players Union to complain about the rough practice schedule, and the Sun-Times confirmed that at least one Bulls player did.

“We’re able to say anything we wanted to say,’’ forward Justin Holiday said, when asked about reaching out to the union. “But again, this is going to all stay in-house about how everything happened.’’

The Bulls front office told the Sun-Times that they were not aware of the league being contacted, but Boylen went a step further, even applauding his players if they did make that call.

“Yeah, that’s great, they have every right to do that,’’ Boylen said. “I’m not taking it personally. I’m not like, ‘You can’t call … ‘ They can call. I know the [practice] rules. I know what the rules are. So yeah, no problem, but it doesn’t deter from the fact that we’re going to work and we’re going to practice. And the guys that want to work are going to work.’’