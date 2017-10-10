New Cav Dwyane Wade says so-called feud with young Bulls ‘overblown’

CLEVELAND – Dwyane Wade reiterated on Tuesday that he has no bad blood with the Bulls organization, and said that any so-called feud he had with his younger teammates last season was “overblown.’’

“Aren’t most things overblown? Someone writing about it not in the locker room?’’ Wade said before the Bulls beat the Cavs 108-94. “Everyone knows the truth. Those young guys in the locker room, especially after me and Jimmy [Butler] went off after that loss, we all sat in the locker room and had a great conversation and I apologized for if what I said came off to those guys as being personal.’’

It was after a January loss to Atlanta that both Butler and Wade went public to the media about their frustrations. The difference was Butler complained about the entire team. Wade seemed to single out the younger players and question whether they cared enough.

His comments led to Rajon Rondo attacking Butler and Wade’s leadership abilities on his Instagram account, a team meeting, as well as the organization fining all three, and a brief benching of Wade and Butler in their next game.

“I told them, ‘I want to see years when I’m retired I want to sit back and be proud to say I played with those guys.’ ‘’ Wade said. “Hopefully [the young Bulls players] have All-Star careers and hopefully Hall-of-Fame careers.

“That was the only mishap we had as a team. I’ve been on teams where we had way more than that. I’ve been in Coach Spo’s [Heat coach Erik Spoelstra] ear, he’s been in my ear, it’s been on ESPN and it’s been everywhere. And we won a championship. That stuff like that, that’s nothing.’’

Wade even reached out to his younger teammates like Bobby Portis and Denzel Valentine when he took the buyout from the Bulls and left them positive text messages.

The other topic Wade couldn’t avoid was obviously the break-up. Not just his with the Bulls, but his good friend in Butler, who was traded to Minnesota.

The Butler camp is under the opinion that general manager Gar Forman was not truthful to them before Butler was moved, and Wade was asked the same thing.

“It was either choosing to build around Jimmy or choosing to build around your head coach in Fred and putting the talent around him and the offense around him that he needs to be successful,’’ Wade said. “I think they chose the other way.’’

Wade was asked that shouldn’t a front office have more communication with its two stars, and responded, “Shouldn’t? Now that’s a different conversation. There’s a lot of things that should happen and shouldn’t happen, from probably both sides.

“But that’s a conversation for a whole ‘nother day.’’

NOTES

According to coach Fred Hoiberg, Kris Dunn saw a hand specialist and his timetable for a return has not changed. It remains two-to-four weeks. … Nikola Mirotic left the Tuesday game against the Cavs in the first quarter with a sprained left ankle and did not return. … Rookie Lauri Markkanen finished with 18 points against Cleveland, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter.