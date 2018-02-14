New Cub Chris Gimenez on pal Yu Darvish: ‘I like [Jon] Lester better’

MESA, Ariz. – Chris Gimenez the new David Ross for the Cubs?

Sure, maybe if measured in gross hours of media coverage (based on the crowds at his locker for Wednesday’s first round of clubhouse access this spring).

But Yu Darvish’s one-time personal catcher, who was signed just ahead of the All-Star pitcher, is no Darvish security blanket – as Jon Lester’s personal catcher, Ross, was for the first two years of Lester’s long-term free agent deal.

“I like [Willson] Contreras better,” Darvish said, smiling, when asked about Gimenez on Tuesday.

New Cubs catcher Chris Gimenez, left, with new Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish in 2014.

That’s OK, Gimenez said Wednesday, just before the Cubs’ first official workout of spring training.

“I like [Jon] Lester better,” he said with a laugh.

Despite a social media storm of Darvish speculation when Gimenez was signed to a minor-league deal last month, Cubs officials made it clear that bringing in the favorite to win the backup catching job was more about Gimenez’s experience and the Cubs’ catching needs than the part of one season he spent catching Darvish in Texas.

That said, Gimenez did talk to Darvish about the Cubs after signing, his opinions based largely on his experience with manager Joe Maddon in Tampa Bay, where new Cubs pitching coach was the Rays’ pitching coach at the time.

“I just tried to portray what I thought of the organization, knowing what Joe brings to the table,” Gimenez said. “I can’t take credit for [Darvish signing]. He’s got 126 million reasons to come here. I’m not one of them.

“And like he said, he likes Contreras better.”

