New film about CTE crisis in NFL features Ditka, plus local physician

Lew Carpenter, surrounded by his four daughters (including filmmaker Rebecca) and his wife, in a family photo scene in "Requiem for a Running Back." | Provided Photo

Rebecca Carpenter — in Chicago last week to promote the screening of her documentary, “Requiem for a Running Back” (playing at the Gene Siskel Film Center, through Thursday) — noted that there are a number of strong Chicago connections to the new film.

The inspiration for the film was Carpenter’s own father, legendary Green Bay Packer player and coach Lew Carpenter — who also worked as an assistant coach at a number of other NFL teams around the country. It was the changes in his behavior that eventually made it obvious — as seen in the film — that Lew had developed Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a neurological disorder with Alzheimer-like symptoms that has been a controversial issue in the world of professional football in recent years.

Among key interviews in “Requiem for a Running Back,” are those with Mike Ditka, a man whose professional path frequently crossed that of Rebecca Carpenter’s father.

“Coach Ditka was someone I was really familiar with growing up,” said Carpenter. “He always on the other side of whatever my dad did — and was an obstacle to it, simply because they always competed against each other in the NFL.”

Yet, Carpenter was anxious to connect with “Da Coach” as she prepared her documenatary because of Ditka’s reputation both as a player and a coach.

“I knew he was a hard-nosed guy. I knew he saw football as a meritocracy. He believed you had to be tough to survive in the sport. You either made it, or you didn’t make it, in his eyes. So, when I learned he had taken over the Gridiron Greats from Jerry Kramer — who, by the way, had been my Dad’s teammate — I thought there really must be something going on here with these retired players.”

Carpenter explained that discovering Ditka was spearheading the organization focused on helping ex-players in dire need of medical services — as well as suffering form financial hardship — was a “big deal. If Mike Ditka was actually getting involved in philanthropy to help former players, I knew I had to speak to him.”

The filmmaker called Ditka, “something of a proxy in the film for me for my Dad. My Dad, like Coach Ditka, was also a hard-nosed football guy. I felt he was a guy who would give it to me straight — let me know what was really going on with those former players.”

Carpenter pointed out that when she began the 3 1/2 year journey making “Requiem,” she frankly was hoping to discover CTE was not a solid thing — that perhaps it was a malady that “was greatly over-reported by both the mainstream and medical press.”

Her many, many conversations with both ex-players, their family members, her own mother and sisters, plus key medical professionals made Carpenter come to the conclusion that “while we don’t know the exact chemical and mechanical events that cause CTE — that causes the toxicity that doesn’t clear out of the brain after injury — we do now know approximately what that process is.”

As for Ditka, there is no longer any question. In the film, at a critical moment, the legendary NFL icon asks, “Would you let your 8-year-old kid play football?” Without hesitation, Ditka affirms, “No.”

Along with touching on the tragic deaths of both former Bears Mike Pyle and Dave Duerson, an important feature of Carpenter’s documentary showcases an interview with Dr. Julian Bailes, chairman of the department of neurosurgery and co-director of the NorthShore Neurological Institute in Evanston.

Bailes has coined the term “brain slosh” to describe the effect caused by repeated hard contact football players experience — when their brains bash into the inside of their skulls. According to Carpenter, Bailes was initially somewhat skeptical of her project. “I don’t know if he was worried I was going to be an appologist for football, or what, but we very quickly did come to understand each other, and he realized I was simply looking to discover the truth about CTE.”

A special grace note for Carpenter — resulting from having made “Requiem for a Running Back” — was an important decision made by her college-age nephew, who had been focused on football his entire life. Along with his grandfather [Lew Carpenter], his fraternal grandfather, plus his great-uncle had all played pro football.

Yet, as Carpenter explained, “after watching the first cut of my film, that was the end of it for him — he quit football altogether.”

As for how this all impacts the future of the NFL, Carpenter is realistic. “These are grownups making grownup decisions. I just believe it should be all about informed consent — that these young men know what they are getting into and know what this disease is all about. Then, they can decide for themselves what they want to do.”