New fisherman catches a really big pike at Montrose: Fish of the Week

Medzit Redzepi is learning fast in Chicago. He caught this beautiful pike Thursday at Montrose Harbor.

‘‘I just recently started fishing [in March],’’ Redzepi emailed. ‘‘I caught it using a [red] Rapala. I cast it and varied the retrieve. I let the crankbait sink about 4 or 5 feet.’’

Redzepi, an ethnic Albanian originally from Macedonia, has been in Chicago for 13 years, including from eighth grade through graduate school.

