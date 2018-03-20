New free agent WR Allen Hurns: Bears among teams interested in me

After word broke early Tuesday that the Jaguars were releasing him, receiver Allen Hurns received a Twitter message from his former teammate, Allen Robinson, with a pair of eyes and the Chicago Beas’ handle. Hours later, Hurns said the Bears were interested in him.

Asked by WFNZ radio in Charlotte to list the teams that liked him, Hurns named the Bears first — followed by the Bills, Texans, Jets, Raiders, Panthers and others. He said he wants to make a decision “in the next couple of days,” after he visits with teams.

@A1hurns @ChicagoBears 👀!!!!!! — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 20, 2018 Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns tries to get away from Bears cornerback Jacoby Glenn in 2016. (AP)

The 26-year-old had 39 catches for 484 yards in 10 games last year. His best season came in 2015, when he caught 64 passes for 1,031 yards.

Hurns told the station he was surprised he wasn’t traded last season. He said he was asked to take a pay cut earlier this month but the Jaguars said no. He then asked for his release before the start of free agency, but the team waited until Tuesday to do it.