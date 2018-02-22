Tanks a lot — ‘New-look’ Bulls falter in final minute in 116-115 loss to Sixers

Zach LaVine is all-in on the Bulls evaluating inexperienced players.

“We understand it,” LaVine said after the Bulls’ shootaround Thursday prior to facing the 76ers. “You have to know that coming in that some roles may be changed. You have to be understanding about it. We’re still a team, still cheering and competing for each other.”

But the idea of “tanking,” not so much.

“I don’t like [to hear that],” LaVine said. “I’m not somebody who is going to go out there and lose. It’s not for us to decide if we should win or lose. We’re the ones who will compete and we always try to win.”

That’s the paradox the Bulls face in the final 25 games of the season. They’ve tacitly acknowledged they’re not going to make the playoffs and are playing for the future. The highest draft pick possible is in their best interest. But the players are out there to win.

The Bulls returned from the All-Star break in full rebuild mode — with Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday inactive and Jerian Grant sitting and Cristiano Felicio and David Nwaba starting and Cam Payne and Noah Vonleh playing bigger roles. If anything, it seemed to motivate Bobby Portis, Nwaba, LaVine and the others to play even harder. After falling behind by 18 points in the first 5:17 of the game, the Bulls responded like a team on a mission — only to blow a five-point lead in the final minute in a 116-115 loss at the United Center.

Joel Embiid’s steal of a Denzel Valentine inbounds pass with eight seconds left led to Ben Simmons’ two free throws with 5.6 seconds left that gave the Sixers a 116-115 lead. The Bulls had a chance to win, but Portis missed a tough shot inside against Embiied and Valentine missed a rushed put back attempt at the buzzer.

Simmons finished with 32 points on 13-of-18 shooting. Embiid added 30 points and 13 rebounds.

Until the collapse in the final seconds, the. Bulls looked headed toward an inspiring victory. Portis was the emotional catalyst — hitting 6-of-9 three pointers and scoring 38 points in a spirited performance to match the dominance of Embiid.

Nwaba, starting in place of Justin Holiday in the new-look lineup, took his aggressive game to another level, scoring 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting — many of them on bold moves to the basket.

LaVine continued his strong play since returning from a torn ACL, scoring 23 points, including 5-of-7 three-pointers.

As it turned out, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen, the only Bulls to actually play a competitive game during the eight-day All-Star Game break, showed the most rust. Dunn scored five opints on 2-of-11 shooting. Markkanen scored just three points on 1-of-8 shooting (0-for-5 on three-pointers.). Though both players came up with key plays — rebounds and assists — in the fourth quarter.

After Portis missed a drive off a nice feed from Denzel Valentine with 1:45 left and the Bulls leading 112-110, the Bulls forced a turnover at the other end and LaVine calmly nailed a three-pointer from the top of the key for a 115-110 lead with 1:02 to play.

After Ben Simmons scored on a tip-in with 35 seconds left to cut the lead to 115-112, LaVine missed a baseline jumper and Portis’ tip attempt wouldn’t fall, giving the Sixers a chance to tie with 11.3 seconds left. J.J. Redick was fouled and hit two free throws to get the Sixers within 115-114 with eight seconds left

