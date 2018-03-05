New-look Bulls starting lineup falls flat on their faces in home loss to Boston

Monday was supposed to be the latest audition.

Bobby Portis in the Bulls starting lineup, Denzel Valentine leading the second unit.

A new day, a new look.

By the second quarter, it was better for everyone involved to simply turn their heads and look away.

In one of the uglier games of the season, the Kyrie Irving-less Boston Celtics dominated the Bulls in almost every way possible, humiliating the home team 105-89 at the United Center.

Considering the Bulls were down 37 points at one point, it wasn’t even that close.

“Terrible all around,’’ guard Zach LaVine said. “There’s no excuse for what we did out there in the beginning. I think the game shows for itself.’’

At least the performance didn’t sneak up on Hoiberg. The starters made sure of that, struggling right from the tip-off by falling in a 7-0 hole.

The hope was that the energetic Portis would put a stop to that growing trend since the All-Star Game, but that wasn’t the case. Not that Portis was to blame. This was a complete failure by the entire starting five.

By the end of the first, the Bulls (21-42) had shot 6-for-19 (32 percent) from the field, were outrebounded 14-8 and turned the ball over five times.

That wasn’t even the worst of it, however, as the defense was absolutely atrocious, allowing 35 points and Boston (45-20) to shoot 58 percent from the field and 67 percent from three-point range.

“It’s on all of us, man,’’ LaVine said. “It starts with me and goes down the line. We’ve all gotta be better. That’s what happens when you’re getting your ass whooped out there, but we’ve got to be better, we’ve gotta be able to fight still.’’

Surely the second quarter had to refocus the Bulls, right?

So wrong.

How about 5-for-20 (25 percent) from the field and 1-for-7 from three-point range, as they were outscored 20-13 in the stanza.

Game, set and match, as Hoiberg will now have to wait until Wednesday against Memphis for some better results.

“It’s really disappointing the way we came out of the gate,’’ Hoiberg said. “They made us uncomfortable and we just shut down, and we quit playing.

“We gave in and said, ‘OK, this is too hard for us tonight,’ as opposed to getting tough and getting them off you, making plays and getting in the paint. We just settled way too much.’’

What Hoiberg wouldn’t back off of was the idea that Portis and David Nwaba might not be the key foundation blocks that Lauri Markkanen, LaVine and Kris Dunn are considered to be, but have shown enough this season that they are considered important pieces.

“Yeah, I think David has fit in very well with that first group,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s done a great job getting out and running the wings … we’ve liked what we’ve seen. He’s tough, he does never back down from a challenge of guarding the other team’s best player … so we really do feel good about David, and really proud of the improvements he’s made over the course of the year.

“[Portis is] becoming a guy that you have to guard all over the floor. He’s improving his game, he’s backing down guys. The ability to stretch the floor. You can see how comfortable and confident he is behind the line.’’

Minus the Celtics game for both of them, as Nwaba finished with 10 points on 3-for-7 shooting and Portis was just 2-for-8 for seven points.

“Just a terrible effort [by everyone],’’ LaVine said. “This won’t happen again.’’