Saints-Rams NFC title game a clash of like-minded coaches

NEW ORLEANS — One way or another, the NFC Championship between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints will be won by a coach named Sean — with an Irish surname — who designs and calls plays for one of the most innovative and productive offenses in the NFL.

The ties between the Saints’ Sean Payton and the Rams’ Sean McVay go well beyond a shared name.

“We both cut our teeth in this league under Jon Gruden,” Payton said. “That (Rams) staff — there’s a ton of guys that we’re friendly with and that we know on that staff. Guys who we have worked with, and Sean and I have a real good relationship. He is an engaging guy, a fun guy to be around.”

Gruden, the current Oakland Raiders coach, was the offensive coordinator with the Eagles in 1997 when Payton was hired as quarterbacks. In 2008, Gruden was the head coach in Tampa Bay when he hired McVay as a receivers coach.

Sean Payton and Sean McVay have acknowledged they watch each other’s offensive film nearly every week — not just because of the possibility of playing against one another; they’re looking for good ideas. AP

During the past two seasons Payton and McVay have led their teams to the playoffs with one of the best offenses in football, thanks in part to elite quarterbacks — Drew Brees with New Orleans (14-3) and Jared Goff of Los Angeles (14-3).

Both coaches have acknowledged they watch each other’s offensive film nearly every week — not just because of the possibility of playing against one another; they’re looking for good ideas.

And then there are some connections on the roster and coaching staff. One of the Rams’ top receivers, Brandin Cooks, was Payton’s first-round draft choice in 2014. Los Angeles’ running game coordinator is Aaron Kromer, a former running backs and offensive line coach under Payton, including on the 2009 Super Bowl-winning squad.

Players on both teams praise their coach’s intangible feel for how a game is developing.

Saints Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead extoled Payton’s “fearlessness” in his play calling and said the coach has “so much believe and confidence in us and the system that we can go out and make a play no matter the down and distance.”

Goff mentioned how McVay sends in plays “with confidence and having a good feel for everything.”

“There’s certain moments in games where being a good play caller — you can’t teach it — but there’s certain moments where you have to go for that dagger or you have to pull back a little bit,” Goff continued. “There’s just different ebbs and flows in games. I think he’s got a great feel for that.”

The main thing that separates the two is age and experience. The 55-year-old Payton got his first head coaching job 13 years ago, is coaching in his third NFC title game and trying win his second Super Bowl. In his second season as a head coach, McVay, 32, is preparing for his first NFC title game.

The same goes for their QBs: the record-setting Brees turned 40 on Tuesday and Goff is 24.

“He’s been doing it at really high level for a lot longer than I have,” McVay said of Payton. “He’s an outstanding coach — clearly referenced by the way that his team is playing this year, how they’ve played over the course of his career when he’s been leading the Saints. So, I don’t think we’re in that category yet. We’ve got to do things for a lot longer to be able to be mentioned in that same breath.”

Getting to a Super Bowl by winning Sunday would be a good start for McVay and the Rams, whose first loss this season came when they last visited the Superdome on Nov. 4 and fell 45-35.

Here are some other story lines surrounding the high-stakes rematch:

LOST LEADER

New Orleans placed top defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on injured reserve this week after he tore his Achilles last Sunday against Philadelphia . Not only was the 2016 first-round draft choice the anchor of a defensive front that helped the Saints rank No. 2 in the NFL in stopping the run, but he also ranked second on the club with eight sacks. Without his trademark mix of quick spin moves, powerful bull rushes, and ability to draw double-teams, the Saints will rely more on tackles David Onyemata and Tyeler Davison, along with rookie Taylor Stallworth and recently signed veteran Tyrunn Walker.

RAMS REINFORCEMENTS

Brees carved up the Rams’ defense for 346 yards passing and four TDs in the teams’ first meeting, but the Rams have reason to believe they can do better this time. Star cornerback Aqib Talib was injured and missed the game in November, but he is back in uniform. Los Angeles typically doesn’t line up cornerbacks against specific receivers, but defensive coordinator Wade Phillips could consider it to get Talib against Michael Thomas, who had 211 yards receiving largely against Marcus Peters in the last meeting. Phillips also has two additional months of experience using edge rusher Dante Fowler, who had just arrived in a trade with Jacksonville for the last meeting.

DOME ADVANTAGE

Since Payton and Brees joined forces in 2006, the Saints have gone 6-0 in playoff games in the Superdome, including two wins the season they won the Super Bowl. Payton suggested that the environment in the dome — while not an overwhelming factor — is nonetheless a factor that can influence an opposing offense in particular.

“What’s important for our fan base is understanding when that crowd noise needs to begin differently this week than normal weeks,” he said. “That crowd noise needs to begin just as that last play finished. You get 65, 70 snaps of that crowd noise earlier than normal and louder than normal, it’s difficult.”

WHIT’S HOMECOMING

While most of the Rams haven’t had much success at the Superdome, left tackle Andrew Whitworth made his share of fond memories there. The West Monroe, Louisiana, native won three high school state championships in the arena, and then he added a national championship with LSU when the Tigers won the Sugar Bowl over Oklahoma in January 2004. The 37-year-old Whitworth, a versatile blocker and locker-room leader, has been a major key to the Rams’ offensive success over the past two years. One week after getting his first career playoff victory , he’ll try to reach his first Super Bowl.

Here’s how the teams match up:

WHEN LOS ANGELES HAS THE BALL

Balance is the keyword to the Rams’ offense, starting with the NFL’s most versatile running back, All-Pro Todd Gurley (30). Gurley not only led the NFL with 21 TDs, he ranked fourth with 1,831 yards from scrimmage despite being slowed in December. He can do the dirty work inside and also break long gainers. And when he’s struggled with knee issues recently, late-season pickup C.J. Anderson (35) has been masterful.

To combat the ground game, the Saints could be at a disadvantage after losing DT Sheldon Rankins to a torn Achilles tendon last week. They’ll require steady production from their best linebacker, Demario Davis (56) who led the Saints with 110 tackles this season, and strong play from the D-line. But the Rams bring a staunch blocking unit featuring LT Andrew Whitworth (77), LG Rodger Saffold (76) and RT Rob Havenstein (79).

Should LA control the trenches, it will open up what already is a highly creative passing repertoire for Jared Goff (16) and wideouts Robert Woods (17), Brandin Cooks (12) and rapidly developing Josh Reynolds (83). All of them can find the end zone, with Cooks being the main deep threat. A former Saint, he’ll likely match up with CB Marshon Lattimore (23), who had two interceptions against Philadelphia.

Teams can throw deep on New Orleans, and the Rams will try. Goff, though, will need protection from pass rushers Cam Jordan (93), Marcus Davenport (91) and the always-present Davis. And Goff must not let the noise factor affect him.

WHEN NEW ORLEANS HAS THE BALL

Just like LA, New Orleans will try nearly anything on offense. Fourth-down plays, a form of the wildcat with backup QB/special teamer Taysom Hill, and old-fashioned grinding will be in play.

Brees (9) has had one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame-caliber career, particularly with his efficiency. Last week, though, it was his leadership that stood out as the Saints fell into a 14-0 hole and looked amateurish before rallying.

Knowing New Orleans will need lots of points in this one, Brees could target All-Pro WR Michael Thomas (13) as often as he did against Philly, which was 16 times. Thomas caught 12 and had a TD. He will be the problem of standout CBs Aqib Talib (21) and Marcus Peters (22), both of them willing to gamble in coverage.

The Saints don’t have another outstanding wideout or tight end, but RB Kamara (41) almost equals Gurley for all the things he can do — and he’s healthier. Kamara and Ingram (22) will be challenged by a defense that shut down NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys and features the only unanimous All-Pro, DT Aaron Donald (99). Dealing with Donald and the other solid defensive linemen — Ndamukong Suh (93) and Michael Brockers (90) — will be a Saints unit led by LT Terron Armstead (71) and LG Andrus Peat (74), who have been bothered by chest and hand injuries, respectively, and RT Ryan Ramczyk (71). Giving Brees time and Kamara/Ingram holes could be decisive.

SPECIAL TEAMS

An indoor game makes for stronger kicking and, often, less impact by placekickers and punters.

LA PK Greg Zuerlein (4) and P Johnny Hekker (6) might have the most powerful legs in the league, and Zuerlein is a field-goal threat from 60 yards and in. Hekker probably could put a punt off the Superdome roof.

Although Wil Lutz (3) missed a 52-yard FG attempt that kept the Eagles close last week, he’s reliable and, for someone in his third season, has hit a bunch of pressure kicks. Thomas Morstead (6) is in his 10th season with New Orleans, longer than anyone except Brees.

The Rams aren’t exceptional on returns, but they aren’t inept, either. JoJo Natson (19) has handled most of the punt runbacks, while Blake Countess (24) is the kick returner.

New Orleans, like the Rams, has not returned a kick for a score. Tommylee Lewis (11) has become the main guy.

COACHING

Sean vs. Sean. Two entirely different Seans in terms of experience.

New Orleans’ Payton is in his 12th season in charge; he missed 2012 while suspended in the Saints’ bounties scandal. His offensive schemes fit perfectly with Brees’ skillset, and he won’t be overwhelmed by the surroundings, having won the 2009 championship. Payton will gamble, including fake punts with his version of a Swiss Army knife, third-string QB Taysom Hill (7).

LA’s McVay is the hot commodity on the pro football market. Every team looking for a new head coach has at least investigated people who’ve worked with McVay, who will be 33 next Thursday. He’s innovative, aggressive and, in some ways, one of the guys.

Because both Seans are willing to go for it, this should be a fun battle of wits.

INTANGIBLES

The Rams have never won a Super Bowl while representing Los Angeles; they got one in 2000 as St. Louis’ team — that Super Bowl also was in Atlanta. Wade Phillips, while never one of the NFL’s great coaches, is one of the best defensive coordinators ever. He’s eager to prove so again in facing such a productive attack.

Brees is closer to the end of his career than perhaps anyone in this game, though he’s given no indication he is about to retire. Winning a second Super Bowl would cement his place among the sport’s top quarterbacks.