New show, fly fishing, workshop, woodcock, swap meet: WWW Chicago outdoors

Fly fishermen working Rock Creek last fall, the spring fly-fishing, catch-and-release season opens Saturday at nine sites around Illinois. Credit: Dale Bowman

Apparently, winter is taking a swing back. Some of us south of the city may even see significant weather on Saturday. But there is still plenty to do for this Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors; and next week.

Today I hope to sneak in a bit of shed hunting between doing family running today, then hopefully try to find some sky-dancing woodcock at sunset tonight. Next week, I have a tentative date set to go fly fishing for the inland trout season with Ed Buric.

This weekend I also need to tweak my presentation for Tuesday night on perch and the public for the Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant’s second “Lake Michigan Workshop” in Illinois.

With that, on to the regular stuff of this Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors.

FLY FISHING TROUT: The catch-and-release fly fishing season opens Saturday at nine sites around Illinois, including at three nearby sites: Apple River, Apple River State Park, Rock Creek, Kankakee River SP and Pine Creek, White Pines Forest State Park.

The other six sites are Siloam Springs State Park Lake, Gridley Lake, Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA, Horton Lake, Nauvoo SP, Morgan Lake at Nichols Park, Jacksonville, IDOT Lake, Springfield, and Willow Lake at Peabody River King SFWA.

Here are the basics on licensing from the IDNR:

Anglers will need both a fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp to participate, unless they are under the age of 16, blind, disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces.

Here are the basics on the catch-and-release fly fishing season:

The Spring Catch-and-Release Fly Fishing season opens at nine sites on March 24. Anglers can use fly fishing gear to catch trout at that time, but they cannot keep the fish. All trout must be released until after the opening of the regular spring trout season, which begins at 5 a.m. on April 7. Anyone attempting to take trout before the legal harvest season opening will be issued citations.

SHOWTIME: The new show at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights, the Chicago Sports Show, opened yesterday and runs through Sunday. Click here for details.

The Walleyes Unlimited swap meet is 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Fox Lake Legion Hall. Click here for details.

Click here for the complete general list of shows this winter. But we are just about through show season.

COOLING LAKES: Continuing to get notes on some nice hybrid striped bass from Braidwood. LaSalle has had some outstanding fishing for blue catfish. Now, the problem for boaters is the wind, which has limited effort.

MWC: The Masters Walleye Circuit is today and tomorrow out of Spring Valley on the Illinois River.

RIVER FISHING: Speaking of rivers, looking at the forecast for a return to spring next week, I suspect walleye will be in full spawning mode and into spawning areas next week.

COOLING LAKES: Continuing to get notes on some nice hybrid striped bass from Braidwood. LaSalle has had some outstanding fishing for blue catfish. Now, the problem for boaters is the wind, which has limited effort.

SEA GRANT WORKSHOP: The IISG hosts the second of the two “Lake Michigan Fisheries Workshop” from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Point Marina in Winthrop Harbor. the focus is on perch, but there is a presentation by Jeff Stein on natural reproduction of lake trout in southern Lake Michigan. That is one of significant changes in the lake. I am looking forward to that presentation. I will present again on the evolving relationship of the public and Lake Michigan perch. Click here for details.

WOODCOCK: We are in prime time to watch the “sky dance” of love. My tentative plan is to get out to favored spot this evening. If not tonight, I will drag the kids next week some evening during spring break week.

SHED HUNTING: Considering I’ve received photos this week of bucks still holding antlers, it would be worth looking for antlers. And if I can, I will at least get a bit of time in today before the snow flies tomorrow.

LAKEFRONT: I don’t know if it is the weather this week, but things were a bit more sporadic for coho. But coho have become fairly steady in Indiana, so I think there should be or will be some coho, browns and steelhead around, especially for powerliners, in Chicago.

MAPLE SYRUP: Depending where you live, there are still some maple syrup events. If you’re a parent, it’s something I highly advice for kids of the right age.