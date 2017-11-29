New study says Chicago isn’t the No. 1 sports city in U.S.

Is there a better sports city than Chicago?

Well according to a new report put out by WalletHub, yes — there is.

Boston was given the top spot, followed by New York City. The Windy City checked in the fifth spot on the countdown.

The report was based on several factors including the number of sports bar, competitiveness of the city’s teams and game-day expenses, which included concessions and ticket prices.

WalletHub also ranked the cities by major sport. Chicago is No. 7 in hockey, No. 9 in both basketball and baseball, No. 12 in soccer and No. 32 in football.

Here is the list of the top 10 cities and their sports, according to WalletHub.

Below is an infographic to give more details of each sports city.

