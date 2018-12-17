New White Sox Alonso wants to be neighbors with Manny Machado

Yonder Alonso lives a couple of blocks away from his brother-in-law Manny Machado in Miami. The newest White Sox would like nothing more than having a place next to Machado not too far from Guaranteed Rate Field.

“I think it will be very, very nice to also be neighbors on the South Side,” Alonso said.

Alonso, acquired by the Sox from the Indians over the weekend to play first base, DH and add some pop to the Sox lineup, will also give Machado a reason to consider the Sox in free agency. Machado’s wife Yainee is Yonder’s sister, and the two men are close friends as well.

On a conference call Monday, Alonso said it “will be” nice to be neighbors, as if the deal is already done, but of course it’s not. The Sox were only the first team Monday to meet with the Machado camp in the first of three known meetings with teams this week.

Machado, his wife, and agent Dan Lazano were spotted walking into Guaranteed Rate Field with Sox manager Rick Renteria early Monday afternoon. More meetings at various spots around town were planned with the Sox. And Machado also has meetings planned with the Yankees and Phillies this week.

“I know he’s very excited for me, his whole family is very excited for me,” Alonso said of the trade. “And we feel like it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. He’s going to do his thing, he’s going to obviously do what’s best for his family, but we all understand that we have a very tight family and we definitely would like to reach the playoffs. Maybe in the future play along side each other.

“I know he is going to do his thing and make his own decision.”

The Sox are also in the free-agency hunt for another superstar, outfielder Bryce Harper. Getting both is more pipe dream than reality, getting one seems possible and getting neither might be the most likely outcome. But not without a bid from the Sox and a pitch from Alonso.

“You would have to ask him [what he’s seeking besides money],” Alonso said. “For me personally, it’s a great place to come to. Obviously, the way their year went last year, it’s not a fun season losing 100 games, but I believe our better years are coming, starting this year and coming up.”

Alonso touted the Sox’ young pitching, “and when you have the position players we have, young and talented and been in the game a couple of years, we feel like the time is now.”

“It’s a great place to be in.”

As talented as he is — Machado is a run producer and top-notch third baseman and shortstop — Machado didn’t help his value during the postseason on the basepaths, by not running out a ground ball or with some chippy baserunning.

“Obviously given the playoff situation it was a little bit overblown,” Alonso said. “We’re looking at a player, a family person, a player that wants to be better every single day, a guy that pushes everybody. This guy shows up everyday. My teammates and I would say, ‘a good teammate is .300, 30 [homers] and 100 [RBI].

“When he shows up, he shows up ready to play every single day. He gives it everything he’s got and at the end of the day it’s about wins, wins, wins, wins. That’s all he wants. He wants to obviously be together, be a teammate, be a good teammate.”