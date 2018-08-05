Who will be the next Bears player elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

CANTON, Ohio — Whether Brian Urlacher was making a prediction or practicing wishful thinking won’t be clear for years. Saturday night, the Bears’ latest Pro Football Hall of Famer said fellow linebacker Lance Briggs will join him someday.

“He elevated not only my game but the entire defense — his enthusiasm was contagious,” Urlacher said in his speech, before addressing his friend. “We’ll be back here in a couple years for your induction, ‘Big Time.’”

As former Bears headed home from the franchise’s most successful weekend in years, attention turned to a popular parlor game: now that Urlacher is in, who will be the team’s 29th Hall of Famer?

“I pride myself on knowing a little bit about linebacker play,” former Bears coach Lovie Smith said. “Lance was an excellent linebacker.”

Chicago Bears linebackers Brian Urlacher, left, talks with Lance Briggs during their NFL football training camp in 2009. (AP)

One who might get overlooked — and was, in some respect, the Scottie Pippen to Urlacher’s Michael Jordan.

“Unfairly, yeah, maybe,” Urlacher said. “But I feel like I got that, too, playing next to him sometimes. Lance is a bad dude. He made so many plays that he shouldn’t have made, that guys who — if they were out of position or not — weren’t supposed to make the plays that he made. He did things that normal guys wouldn’t do. …

“He might not have had many picks and stuff like that, but the guy was always around the football. He was one of the best tacklers I’ve ever played with, if not the best. His instincts are unmatched by anybody.”

Urlacher and Smith are biased, of course. Briggs went to seven Pro Bowls — only one fewer than Urlacher — during a Bears career than ran from 2003-14. Like Urlacher, he played in one Super Bowl, and lost.

Whether that resume holds up against the game’s greats won’t be known until 2020, the first year he can be enshrined. Players aren’t eligible until they’ve spent five consecutive seasons without appearing on a regular- or post-season roster.

Returner Devin Hester has a clearer path when he’s eligible to be enshrined in 2021.

His 14 punt return touchdowns are the most in NFL history — all but one was accomplished with the Bears from 2006-13. No one alive boasts more than his 20 non-offensive touchdowns — on punts, kickoffs and even a missed field goal.

If the Hall’s 48-person selection committee — which whittles 15 finalists down to as many as five elected players — elects the first-ever return specialist, it will be undoubtedly be Hester. He hasn’t been shy about his desire to join the game’s greats, saying when he retired that he hoped to see his coaches, teammates and fans soon in Canton.

“Arguably one of the greatest return men to ever play the game,” Tillman said. “Hopefully it’s Devin.”

Similarly, Tillman, who made only two Pro Bowls with the Bears from 2003-14, could argue that he changed the game with his trademark “Peanut Punch.”

“We’ll see,” Tillman said, adding that he doesn’t lobby.

Ask Urlacher who’s next, and he lists four players: Briggs, Tillman, former center Olin Kreutz and Julius Peppers. The defensive end is a lock to make the Hall, but it likely won’t be as a Bear — he spent his first eight years with the Panthers and is on the second year of his second tour with them. He wore a Panthers polo shirt to Saturday’s enshrinement.

Present the same question to chairman George McCaskey, and he expands the candidate list further. In addition to Hester and Briggs, he listed: Jim Covert, the Bears’ two-time all-pro tackle from 1983-91; Jay Hilgenberg, the team’s seven-time Pro Bowl center from 1981-91; Rick Casares, a five-time Pro Bowl fullback from 1955-64; Steve McMichael, the Bears’ star defensive tackle and outsized personality from 1981-93; and Harlon Hill, the Bears’ second-leading all-time receiver who played from 1954-61.

The Bears already have more Hall of Famers than any other franchise. McCaskey said they need more.

“We’ve got a little backlog of Bears that deserve to go into the Hall of Fame,” he said. “Hopefully the selectors will do the right thing.”