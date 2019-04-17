NFL schedule 2019: Tracking each Bears game

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack runs onto the field before an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Eagles. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

The NFL will announce their 2019 schedule at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Details, though, are already starting to emerge. Here’s what we know about the Bears’ schedule — who they’ll play, and where:

Week 1: The Bears will host the rival Packers on Sept. 5 to kick off the NFL’s 100th season, and that of the Bears. The teams will play on “Thursday Night Football,” a spot typically reserved for the reigning Super Bowl champion.

“We’re looking forward to it,” chairman George McCaskey said last month. “The place is going to be rocking. The 199th meeting. We’re two behind in the series. This would be a good season to even things up I think.”

The NFL will also hold a party at Grant Park.

Week 2:

Week 3:

Week 4:

Week 5: The Bears will play the Raiders at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 6, the NFL announced Wednesday. The game will kick off at noon central time.

Coach Matt Nagy said last month he wanted the Bears to treat it as a business trip.

“It’s great culture for the guys to see and be a part of, and some guys have never been over there,” Nagy said last month. “That’s a part of life. If you can balance it and make sure you do it the right way, I’m good with that.”

Week 6: Bye week likely. NFL teams are given the option of taking their off week after international travel.

Week 7:

Week 8:

Week 9:

Week 10:

Week 11:

Week 12: The Bears will host the Giants at noon, per NorthJersey.com.

Week 13: The Bears are expected to play the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit, Sports Business Journal reported in February. It would mark the Bears’ third Thanksgiving game against the Lions since 2014, and fourth in six years — they played at the Packers in 2015.

Week 14:

Week 15:

Week 16:

Week 17: