NFL cheat sheet: Here’s who to watch and why in Week 16

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches the action from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

BEARS at 49ERS

Time: 3:05 p.m., Fox-32.

Line: Bears by 4. Total: 43.

Records (overall/ATS): Bears 10-4/10-4; 49ers 4-10/5-9.

Outlook: Bears due for a letdown, but Matt Nagy has been good all season about keeping them ready.

Pick: Bears 23, 49ers 18.

REDSKINS at TITANS

Time: 3:30 p.m., Sat., NFL Network.

Line: Titans by 10. Total: 37.

2017 records (overall/ATS): Redskins 7-7/8-6; Titans 8-6/8-6.

Outlook: Redskins still have playoff hopes with Josh Johnson at QB. Titans 5-1/4-2 at home.

Pick: Titans 17, Redskins 10.

RAVENS at CHARGERS

Time: 7:20 p.m., Sat., NFL Network.

Line: Chargers by 4½. Total: 43½.

Records (overall/ATS): Ravens 8-6/7-7; Chargers 11-3/8-6.

Outlook: Chargers QB Philip Rivers has an unbelievable knack for covering when you bet against him — and vice-versa.

Pick: Chargers 23, Ravens 17.

TEXANS at EAGLES

Time: Noon.

Line: Eagles by 1. Total: 46.

Records (overall/ATS): Texans 10-4/6-7-1; Eagles 7-7/5-9.

Outlook: Eagles need it more — a sweep of the final two games and a Vikings loss wins the wild card.

Pick: Eagles 19, Texans 16.

BILLS at PATRIOTS

Time: Noon.

Line: Patriots by 13½. Total: 44½.

Records (overall/ATS): Bills 5-9/5-9; Patriots 9-5/8-6.

Outlook: Patriots haven’t lost three in a row since 2002. They should bounce back in a big way.

Pick: Patriots 31, Bills 13.

BENGALS at BROWNS

Time: Noon.

Line: Browns by 9½. Total: 44½.

Records (overall/ATS): Bengals 6-8/7-7; Browns 6-7-1/9-5.

Outlook: Baker Mayfield seems to have the “it” factor. Browns have won four of their last five.

Pick: Browns 31, Bengals 24.

GIANTS at COLTS

Time: Noon, Ch. 2.

Line: Colts by 9. Total: 47.

Records (overall/ATS): Giants 5-9/7-6; Colts 8-6/7-6-1.

Outlook: Colts have won seven of eight (5-2-1 ATS). Giants have covered their last six on the road.

Pick: Colts 34, Giants 17.

FALCONS at PANTHERS

Time: Noon.

Line: Falcons by 3. Total: 43½.

2017 records (overall/ATS): Falcons 5-9/4-10; Panthers 6-8/6-8.

Outlook: With Cam Newton (shoulder) out, somebody named Taylor Heinicke will make his first NFL start for the Panthers.

Pick: Panthers 24, Falcons 23.

STEELERS at SAINTS

Time: 3:25 p.m., Ch. 2.

Line: Saints by 5½. Total: 53.

Records (overall/ATS): Steelers 8-5-1/7-6-1; Saints 12-2/10-4.

Outlook: Saints have scored 31, 48, 45, and 43 points in their last four home games.

Pick: Saints 34, Steelers 24.

RAMS at CARDINALS

Time: 3:05 p.m.

Line: Rams by 14. Total: 44½.

Records (overall/ATS): Rams 11-3/5-8; Cardinals 3-11/6-7-1.

Outlook: Jared Goff has a 51.3 passer rating (one TD, seven INTs) in his last three games. Yikes!

Pick: Rams 27, Cardinals 10.

CHIEFS at SEAHAWKS

Time: 7:20 p.m., Ch. 5.

Line: Chiefs by 2½. Total: 54.

Records (overall/ATS): Chiefs 11-3/8-5-1; Seahawks 8-6/8-4-2.

Outlook: Seahawks generally are pretty good in prime time, especially at home, but …

Pick: Chiefs 31, Seahawks 28.

BRONCOS at RAIDERS

Time: 8:15 p.m., ESPN.

Line: Broncos by 3. Total: 43.

Records (overall/ATS): Broncos 6-8/6-7-1; Raiders 3-11/5-9.

Outlook: Broncos might be on tilt after questionable call by Vance Joseph ended their playoff hopes.

Pick: Raiders 24, Broncos 23.

BEST BET

JAGUARS at DOLPHINS

Time: Noon.

Line: Dolphins by 4. Total: 38½.

Records (Overall/ATS): Jaguars 4-10/4-8-2; Dolphins 7-7/8-6.

Outlook: While the Bears celebrate their first NFC North title and playoff berth since 2010, they might want to keep an eye on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A year ago, the Jaguars were the Bears — a team with an opportunistic defense and a quarterback struggling to justify being picked in the top three in the draft that made a quantum leap (from 3-13 to 10-6) to end a long playoff drought (10 years).

Like the 2018 Bears, the Jaguars lost a game when they allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown and a blocked punt return for a touchdown to fall to 3-3, but recovered to win seven of eight games to move to 10-4 with two weeks to go. They lost to the 49ers on the road (hmmm …) and the Titans on the road and finished 10-6, but still won the AFC South and as the No. 3 seed beat the Bills at home, the Steelers on the road and lost to the Patriots on the road in the AFC Championship Game.

Instead of taking the next step, the Jaguars look like a one-hit wonder. Their defense is still strong — dropping form second in 2017 to sixth in yards and points. But they’re penchant for defensive touchdowns dried up — from seven 2017 to one this year. Quarterback Blake Bortles lost his starting job. A week after shutting out red-hot Andrew Luck and the Colts, they gave up 30 to the Titans.

Now they’re 4-10 and wondering what went wrong. Sustaining success has been even tougher than achieving it.

Pick: Dolphins 23, Jaguars 13.

TOP PLAYS

BUCCANEERS at COWBOYS

Time: Noon.

Line: Cowboys by 7. Total: 48.

Records (overall/ATS): Buccaneers 5-9/6-7-1; Cowboys 8-6/8-6.

Outlook: Cowboys crapped out almost inexplicably in a 16-0 loss to the Colts on the road last week — the first time they’ve been shut out since 2003. They figure to bounce back against a Buccaneers defense that ranks 30th in the NFL in points allowed (27.1 per game). Cowboys are 6-1/5-2 at home this season.

Pick: Cowboys 30, Bucs 20.

PACKERS at JETS

Time: Noon.

Line: Packers by 3. Total: 47.

Records (overall/ATS): Packers 5-8-1/5-8-1; Jets 4-10/5-8-1.

Outlook: The Packers are 0-7 on the road this season (1-5-1 ATS) after losing to the Bears last week to end their playoff hopes. Jets have been better lately — after beating the Bills they outplayed the Texans but found a way to lose and not cover at home last week. Aaron Rodgers will go down swinging.

Pick: Packers 24, Jets 14.

VIKINGS at LIONS

Time: Noon.

Line: Vikings by 6. Total: 42½.

Records (overall/ATS): Vikings 7-6-1/7-6-1; Lions 5-9/6-8.

Outlook: After losing three of four games, the Vikings were rejuvenated under new OC Kevin Stefanski in a 41-17 rout of the Falcons and still have potential to be a factor in the playoffs if they can get in. They control their own destiny, but a loss here would be critical. Vikings generally play well at Ford Field — they are 2-2 SU/3-1 ATS in their last four games there.

Pick: Vikings 30, Lions 17.