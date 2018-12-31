NFL coaching changes: Every head coach fired after 2018 season

With the conclusion of the 2018 regular season Sunday, NFL teams began the difficult process of evaluating their successes and failures from the past 17 weeks. In many cases, it appears those franchises have decided that big changes are needed because the league’s coaching carousel is operating at maximum activity.

Many different teams across the league have announced or are expected to announce the firing of their respective head coaches Monday. The ignominious day in coaching circles, also known colloquially as Black Monday, appears to be particularly cruel this year as teams make aggressive decisions to alter their paths.

Several teams made their decisions long before the season even ended. The Browns gave up on Hue Jackson midway through a disappointing season and seemed to turn a corner under interim coach Gregg Williams, who did a better job getting production out of rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Packers also fired longtime coach Mike McCarthy, which could reportedly give way to an opportunity for Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald, a reported target.

But many other teams waited until the end of the season to make their moves. Here’s a rundown of all the coaches fired since the beginning of the 2018 season.

NFL coaching changes 2018

Bengals: Fired Marvin Lewis after 16 seasons (131-122-3)

Broncos: Fired Vance Joseph after two seasons (11-21)

Browns: Fired Hue Jackson after three seasons (3-36-1)

Buccaneers: Fired Dirk Koetter after three seasons (19-29)

Cardinals: Fired Steve Wilks after one season (3-13)

Dolphins: Fired Adam Gase after three seasons (23-25)

Jets: Fired Todd Bowles after four seasons (24-40)

Packers: Fired Mike McCarthy after 13 seasons (125-77-2)