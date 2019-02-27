Vic Fangio: It was ‘hard to leave’ Bears defense, but they’ll ‘do fine’ in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — Vic Fangio had been waiting for his head coaching opportunity his whole life. When it finally came last month, in the form of the Broncos’ offer, Fangio paused.

“On the surface it looks like a no-brainer, an easy decision,” the former Bears defensive coordinator said Wednesday. “But it was difficult. Just everything that I had there going in Chicago, it was hard to leave.”

The most difficult part, he said: leaving the players that formed the best league’s best defensive unit in 2018.

“You don’t always have the synergy or the camaraderie coach-to-player as the group that we had that,” Fangio said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “You can’t produce that. It just happens over time. We had that, and that was hard to leave.”

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday. | Michael Conroy/AP photo

The players, he said, will “do fine” under new defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, who will run a 3-4 scheme similar to the one Fangio orchestrated for four years with the Bears.

“The players haven’t changed, and the players are the most important thing,” he said. “Chuck will do fine with those guys. There’ll be some carryover, as there are from a lot of systems. But I don’t think they’ll have much problems.”

Fangio prided himself on forming a scheme that highlighted his players’ strengths. Pagano will try to do the same.

“What we were doing fit them,” Fangio said. “They believed in it. They’ll be able to keep it going.”

Fangio flashed his dry sense of humor Wednesday. Being a head coach at the Combine is different, he said, because he has to stay in Indianapolis “a few days longer” than assistants. Interviews with players can be hard to navigate, he said, because “anybody can fool anybody for 15 minutes.”

When asked about the Bears for the first time, he smiled.

“The Bears? Who are they?” he said. “Is that the Blakely Bears that I used to play in high school?”

He won’t soon forget the Bears, though. Their defenders reached out to Fangio in the days after the Broncos gave him his first head-coaching job after a 32-year career as an NFL assistant.

“A lot of them did — and that was kinda a neat part of it,” he said. “But it was neat to have players reach out from all the way back in the mid-80s, when I first started in the league.”

Fangio brought defensive backs coach Ed Donatell to Denver and made him the defensive coordinator. Brandon Staley, the Bears’ former outside linebackers coach, was hired to do the same job in with the Broncos.

“Obviously, with Ed, there’s eight years of working together — and quality work,” Fangio said. “We’ve done well together. Brandon is a good young coach who I have a lot of confidence in. He knows our system. So it’s been helpful to have those two guys during the transition.”