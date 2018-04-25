NFL Draft 2018: Bears met with OLB Bradley Chubb, who thinks ‘they can trade up’

ARLINGTON, Texas — Bradley Chubb visited three teams in the last two months — the Giants, who hold the No. 2 pick Thursday; the Buccaneers, who pick seventh; and the Bears.

Of course, he won’t be available at No. 8.

“You never know what’s going to happen in the draft,” the N.C. State edge rusher said Wednesday. “I might fall down there, they can trade up. You just never know. I’m glad I got the opportunity to go out there and talk to them and show them who I am as a person.”

The Bears are in desperate need of an edge rusher, and Chubb is the best in a draft that features maybe three first-round talents at the position. The Bears don’t have their third-round pick this year, though — a result of the Mitch Trubisky trade — so it’s fair to wonder where their trade ammunition would come from.

NC State edge rusher Bradley Chubb could be taken as high as No. 2 overall. (AP)

General manager Ryan Pace isn’t afraid to move around — he’s traded up in the first round, and back in the second, the last two years.

Chubb, who could go as high as second overall, said defensive coordinator Vic Fangio explained how he could fit in.

“The base packages, when they had the linebacker set up as a rush end, pretty much — luckily for me i was able to do both in college,” he said. “We had packages where I was standing up, dropping back, doing everything, doing this and that, playing like a linebacker on my feet.

“That was a positive for me, because I feel like now I can go into any situation and be “OK and be a great player.