NFL draft 2018: Breaking down each of the Bears’ seven selections

A capsule look at each of the seven players the Bears drafted this week:

Round 1, No. 8

Roquan Smith

Georgia ILB

6-1, 236 pounds

Background: From Montezuma, Ga., Smith first committed to UCLA — but never signed the paperwork — before changing his mind when a Bruins assistant bolted for the NFL. He stayed in-state and totaled 252 tackles, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three passes defended in the three years. He totaled 6 ½ sacks last year and shone in the national title game, recording 13 tackles and 2 ½ for loss.

The skinny: He’s a starter on Day 1 and, the Bears hope, the quarterback of their defense. After the Bears failed to add much new talent this offseason — their best fresh face was inconsistent former 49ers outside linebacker Aaron Lynch — Smith will be the boost defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has been looking for.

He says: ““I know they are known for defense here in Chicago and coach Vic is an awesome defensive coordinator. I’m just excited to play in that system. Regardless of how he wants to use me, I’m just excited and willing to do anything.”

The Bears selected Georgia LB Roquan Smith with the No. 8 pick. (AP)

Ryan Pace says: “Just every game you watch he’s just so explosive, I mean Notre Dame, every game you watch, this guy’s flying around, making plays … I think in today’s NFL, the linebackers are becoming more and more of this. Sometimes you might sacrifice a little bit of size to gain a lot of athleticism and a lot of speed, and Roquan definitely has that.”

Round 2, No. 39

James Daniels

Iowa G/C

6-3, 306 pounds

Background: Daniels, who only is 20, was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2017. He started 23 games at center during his sophomore and junior seasons after making two at left guard as a true freshman.

The skinny: Daniels stands out because of his overall athleticism. He tested well at the combine, completing the three-cone drill in 7.29 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle in 4.4 seconds — better performances than guard Quenton Nelson, whom the Colts drafted sixth overall. The Bears plan on starting Daniels off at left guard, while keeping Cody Whitehair at center.

He says: “I’m a good hard worker and I’m very athletic, and I’m also young, too. I’m just 20 years old. My birthday is in September when I turn 21. So those things would describe me as a player.”

Ryan Pace says: “He’s very athletic. He plays with very good pad level. He’s very quick off the ball, very good technique — like a lot of Iowa offensive linemen. It’s a guy that [offensive line coach] Harry [Hiestand] was really passionate about, too. We feel like there’s still a lot of upside ahead of this player, as young as he is. One thing that jumps out with these guys, too, is, you see these offensive linemen kind of get caught in awkward positions. He has the ability to recover and maintain his balance.”

Round 2, No. 51

Anthony Miller

Memphis WR

5-11, 200 pounds

Background: Virtually unrecruited out of Christian Brothers high school in Memphis, Miller walked on at Memphis, where he played scout team as a freshman and missed his sophomore season with a shoulder injury. He blossomed into a star in 2016, with 95 receptions for 1,434 yards (15.1 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. Had 96 receptions for 1,462 yards (15.2 avg.) and 18 touchdowns in 2017.

The skinny: A former record-setting track star in high school, Miller doesn’t have impressive height and isn’t. burner, but does everything well as a receiver. Big hands, great footwork and a knack for making the difficult catch.

He says: “I’m very versatile. I can play [inside or outside]. If I had a choice I’d play the slot. … I don’t think any safety or linebacker in the league is capable of holding me, especially with a quarterback like Mitch Trubisky. I believe we’re gonna tear it up wherever they put me.”

Ryan Pace says: “He’s competitive. He’s tough. His route quickness. His hands. His work ethic. His mentality — all those things are infectious qualities he possesses. He’s a fun guy to watch on tape because of how he plays.”

Round 4, No. 115

Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Western Kentucky LB

6-1, 229 pounds

Background: Born in Chicago and raised in Bolingbrook until moving at age 9, Iyiegbuniwe (pronounced ee-yay-boo-nee-way) played outside linebacker in 2016 but moved inside last season when the Hilltoppers switched to a 4-2-5 scheme. He logged 116 tackles and 11 ½ for loss as a team captain before leaving school early. He wants to be a pediatrician after football.

The skinny: “Iggy” will be a development project behind Danny Trevathan and Nick Kwiatkoski, who each have two years on their deals, as well as No. 8 overall pick Roquan Smith. His special teams experience — he played guard on punt team the last three years, kickoff coverage for two years, and kick return for one — will help in the interim.

He says: “(Teams) asked me what I wanted to play and I told them I wanted to be an inside linebacker, that’s what I want to do. This past year at Western Kentucky that’s what I played and I had my best season.”

Ryan Pace says: “He’s so athletic. He’s so fast. He plays so physical. … he’s a real fun guy to watch because of all those reasons.”

Round 5, No. 145

Bilal Nichols

Delaware DL

6-4, 306 pounds

Background: Nichols was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection last season. It was his first in a 3-4 defense. He made 56 tackles, including 6 ½ for loss, and five ½ sacks in 11 games. He also had an interception and four pass breakups. He took part in the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.95 seconds.

The skinny: Bears offensive quality control coach Brian Ginn played an important role in the evaluation of Nichols. Ginn coached quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends at Delaware before joining the Bears, but he helped recruit Nichols to the Blue Hens. Defense line coach Jay Rodgers also traveled Delaware to work out Nichols, who will start as a five-technique defensive end in the Bears’ base defense.

He says: “As a player I feel as though I use my athletic ability to my advantage. I feel as though I use my quickness and my hands well.”

Pace says: “For his size, he’s athletic. The toughness and rugged style he plays with stands out. … He has a lot of upside specifically as an inside rusher, which we value too.”

Round 6, No. 181

Kylie Fitts

Utah OLB

6-4, 263 pounds

Background: Played sparingly at UCLA as a freshman in 2013 before transferring to Utah. Had seven sacks and four forced fumbles as a sophomore at Utah in 2015. But he struggled with injuries the past two seasons.

The skinny: Fitts has the size, speed, quickness and athleticism of a productive edge rusher, but injuries are a major red flag — a broken foot in 2016 and ankle and shoulder injuries in 2017.

He says: “I know I’m going to stay healthy. I’ve been taking care of my body and those injuries — they were kind of freak accidents. … just a run of bad luck and I think got it out of the way. I’m 100 percent now and ready to go.”

Ryan Pace says: “You want to make sure you’re evaluating a player when he’s healthy. When we dug into those [injuries], there was nothing significant. It’s just a couple of little nicks and bruises. Nothing is going to linger. So medically we’re very comfortable with him.”

Round 7, No. 224

Javon Wims

Georgia wide receiver

6-3, 215 pounds

Background: Checkered football career that included a stop at NAIA Bellhaven, a year out of school and a juco year before landing at Georgia oin 2016. Had 45 receptions for 720 yards and seven touchdowns in his lone season as a starter in 2017. Suffered a sprained shoulder in the National Championship Game.

The skinny: A former basketball star, Wims has the size, athleticism and physicality to be a productive, big-play, deep-threat wide receiver. But he is raw and relatively inexperienced. If he learns well, he could blossom in a pro offense with an experienced passing quarterback.

He says: “I’m a hands catcher. I have a unique ability to get the ball when surrounded. I think my best football days are ahead of me.”

Ryan Pace says: “He’s big, physical, has outstanding hands, outstanding catch radius, body control. He’s played a lot of big games and he’s made plays at big moments. So I can just say we were happy when he was there.”