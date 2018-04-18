Stoneman Douglas students invited to announce Dolphins’ draft picks

The Miami Dolphins have invited students and family from Parkland, Florida, to announce some of their picks at the 2018 NFL Draft next week. A group of 18 seniors from Stoneman Douglas High School, along with the family of slain football coach Aaron Feis, are expected to participate in the Dolphins’ selections on the third day of the draft, which covers Rounds 4-7, according to ESPN.

The Parkland community has been recovering since the Feb. 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas that killed 17 people, including Feis, and left many others wounded. Witnesses said Feis, 37, had barricaded a classroom door with his own body in order to protect students and died shielding them from bullets.

The Dolphins have worked to help Parkland, which is 30 miles north of Hard Rock Stadium, recover from the tragedy. The franchise donated $100,000 to the community, and Dolphins coaches donated another $17,500 to Feis’ family. Dolphins players, along with athletes from other local teams such as the Heat, Marlins and Panthers, have also visited the town to offer their support.

The NFL Draft will be held April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The first round will be featured Thursday, followed by Rounds 2-3 Friday and Rounds 4-7 Saturday.