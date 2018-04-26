How to watch the 2018 NFL Draft online

The next batch of top NFL prospects will find their new teams with the 2018 draft taking place over the next three days at AT&T Stadium. The first round is set for Thursday night, followed by Rounds 2-3 on Friday and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Fox Sports, ESPN, and CBS will be among the outlets providing live online coverage during the weekend. There will also be an absurd amount of TV coverage, including five different networks covering the first round.

A host of quarterbacks at the top of the draft have led to fevered speculation over the order in which they’ll be taken. USC’s Sam Darnold, UCLA’s Josh Rosen, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, Wyoming’s Josh Allen, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson and Oklahoma State’s Mason Raymond could all end up being selected in the first round. The stakes will be high for teams to figure out which of those six QBs will pan out.

Other top prospects include Penn State running back, Saquon Barkley, Notre Dame offensive guard Quenton Nelson, NC State pass rusher Bradley Chubb and Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Teams in the top 10 that aren’t interested in quarterbacks will surely be thrilled to have such quality prospects fall their way with others eyeing Darnold or Mayfield.

The Browns are set to have the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks, with the Giants at No. 2, Jets at No. 3 and Broncos at No. 5 rounding out the top five. You can see the complete order of picks here.

Thursday — Round 1

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Live streams: WatchESPN, Fox Sports Go, CBS Sports HQ

Friday — Rounds 2-3

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Live streams: WatchESPN, Fox Sports Go, CBS Sports HQ

Saturday — Rounds 4-7

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Live streams: WatchESPN, CBS Sports HQ