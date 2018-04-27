The second and third rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft will be held Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The action begins at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by several networks, including ESPN, Fox and Network. You can also check out how to watch online here.
The Browns open the drafting once again after a big day that saw the team add Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward with top-five picks. Cleveland has three picks in the second round, including No. 33 and No. 35 overall, so it’ll be able to snap up another two prospects to try to improve upon an 0-16 season.
Mayfield was one of five quarterbacks to go in the first round along with Sam Darnold (Jets), Josh Allen (Bills), Josh Rosen (Cardinals) and Lamar Jackson (Ravens). That run leaves Oklahoma State’s Mason Raymond as the prime signal caller remaining on the board, and he shouldn’t last long given the dearth of top talent behind him at the position.
Other top remaining talents for Day 2 of the NFL Draft include Boston College pass rusher Harold Landry, Michigan interior lineman Maurice Hurst, Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson, Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown and LSU running back Derrius Guice.
2018 NFL Draft live results, Rounds 2-3
Round 2
1 (33). Browns — OT Austin Corbett, Nevada
2 (34). Giants — OG Will Hernandez, UTEP
3 (35). Browns (from Texans) — RB Nick Chubb, Georgia
4 (36). Colts — LB Darius Leonard, South Carolina State
5 (37). Colts (from Jets) — OG Braden Smith, Auburn
6 (38). Buccaneers — RB Ronald Jones II, USC
7 (39). Bears — C James Daniels, Iowa
8 (40). Broncos
9 (41). Raiders
10 (42). Dolphins
11 (43). Patriots (from 49ers)
12 (44). Redskins
13 (45). Packers
14 (46). Bengals
15 (47). Cardinals
16 (48). Chargers
17 (49). Colts (from Jets via Seahawks)
18 (50). Cowboys
19 (51). Lions
20 (52). Eagles (from Ravens)
21 (53). Buccaneers (from Bills)
22 (54). Chiefs
23 (55). Panthers
24 (56). Buccaneers (from Bills via Rams)
25 (57). Titans
26 (58). Falcons
27 (59). 49ers (from Saints)
28 (60). Steelers
29 (61). Jaguars
30 (62). Vikings
31 (63). Patriots
32 (64). Browns (from Eagles)
Round 3
1 (65). Ravens (from Bills via Browns)
2 (66). Giants
3 (67). Colts
4 (68). Texans
5 (69). Giants (from Buccaneers)
6 (70). 49ers (from Bears)
7 (71). Broncos
8 (72). Jets
9 (73). Dolphins
10 (74). 49ers
11 (75). Raiders
12 (76). Seahawks (from Packers)
13 (77). Bengals
14 (78). Chiefs (from Redskins)
15 (79). Steelers (from Raiders via Cardinals)
16 (80). Texans (from Seahawks)
17 (81). Cowboys
18 (82). Lions
19 (83). Ravens
20 (84). Chargers
21 (85). Panthers (from Bills)
22 (86). Chiefs
23 (87). Rams
24 (88). Panthers
25 (89). Titans
26 (90). Falcons
27 (91). Saints
28 (92). Steelers
29 (93). Jaguars
30 (94). Vikings
31 (95). Patriots
32 (96). Bills (from Eagles)
33 (97). Cardinals (compensatory)
34 (98). Texans (compensatory)
35 (99). Broncos (compensatory)
36 (100). Bengals (compensatory)