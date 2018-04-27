2018 NFL Draft live results for Day 2

The second and third rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft will be held Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The action begins at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by several networks, including ESPN, Fox and Network. You can also check out how to watch online here.

The Browns open the drafting once again after a big day that saw the team add Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward with top-five picks. Cleveland has three picks in the second round, including No. 33 and No. 35 overall, so it’ll be able to snap up another two prospects to try to improve upon an 0-16 season.

Mayfield was one of five quarterbacks to go in the first round along with Sam Darnold (Jets), Josh Allen (Bills), Josh Rosen (Cardinals) and Lamar Jackson (Ravens). That run leaves Oklahoma State’s Mason Raymond as the prime signal caller remaining on the board, and he shouldn’t last long given the dearth of top talent behind him at the position.

Other top remaining talents for Day 2 of the NFL Draft include Boston College pass rusher Harold Landry, Michigan interior lineman Maurice Hurst, Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson, Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown and LSU running back Derrius Guice.

2018 NFL Draft live results, Rounds 2-3

Round 2

1 (33). Browns — OT Austin Corbett, Nevada

2 (34). Giants — OG Will Hernandez, UTEP

3 (35). Browns (from Texans) — RB Nick Chubb, Georgia

4 (36). Colts — LB Darius Leonard, South Carolina State

5 (37). Colts (from Jets) — OG Braden Smith, Auburn

6 (38). Buccaneers — RB Ronald Jones II, USC

7 (39). Bears — C James Daniels, Iowa

8 (40). Broncos

9 (41). Raiders

10 (42). Dolphins

11 (43). Patriots (from 49ers)

12 (44). Redskins

13 (45). Packers

14 (46). Bengals

15 (47). Cardinals

16 (48). Chargers

17 (49). Colts (from Jets via Seahawks)

18 (50). Cowboys

19 (51). Lions

20 (52). Eagles (from Ravens)

21 (53). Buccaneers (from Bills)

22 (54). Chiefs

23 (55). Panthers

24 (56). Buccaneers (from Bills via Rams)

25 (57). Titans

26 (58). Falcons

27 (59). 49ers (from Saints)

28 (60). Steelers

29 (61). Jaguars

30 (62). Vikings

31 (63). Patriots

32 (64). Browns (from Eagles)

Round 3

1 (65). Ravens (from Bills via Browns)

2 (66). Giants

3 (67). Colts

4 (68). Texans

5 (69). Giants (from Buccaneers)

6 (70). 49ers (from Bears)

7 (71). Broncos

8 (72). Jets

9 (73). Dolphins

10 (74). 49ers

11 (75). Raiders

12 (76). Seahawks (from Packers)

13 (77). Bengals

14 (78). Chiefs (from Redskins)

15 (79). Steelers (from Raiders via Cardinals)

16 (80). Texans (from Seahawks)

17 (81). Cowboys

18 (82). Lions

19 (83). Ravens

20 (84). Chargers

21 (85). Panthers (from Bills)

22 (86). Chiefs

23 (87). Rams

24 (88). Panthers

25 (89). Titans

26 (90). Falcons

27 (91). Saints

28 (92). Steelers

29 (93). Jaguars

30 (94). Vikings

31 (95). Patriots

32 (96). Bills (from Eagles)

33 (97). Cardinals (compensatory)

34 (98). Texans (compensatory)

35 (99). Broncos (compensatory)

36 (100). Bengals (compensatory)