2018 NFL Draft: Start time and TV schedule for Round 1

Sam Darnold is expected to be a top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft Thursday night. | Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

The 2018 NFL Draft opens with the first round Thursday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Browns earned the first overall pick after an 0-16 season and will be looking to draft the franchise quarterback that’s eluded Cleveland for decades.

The draft is spread over three days, so only the first 32 picks will be made on Day 1. The second and third rounds will be held Friday night, followed by rounds 4-7 on Saturday afternoon.

Coverage of the first round is spread across five different networks — ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Fox and NFL Network — so there will be no shortage of viewing options for fans at home Thursday night.

WatchESPN and Fox Sports Go will also provide live streaming coverage of the first round online.

The Browns have both the No. 1 and No. 4 picks to replenish their roster after a winless season. The team will have its choosing of the draft’s top quarterbacks, including USC’s Sam Darnold, UCLA’s Josh Rosen, Wyoming’s Josh Allen and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, and should be able to land another stellar prospect just a few picks later.

New York takes over the draft for a couple picks after that with the Giants at No. 2 and the Jets at No. 3. The Jets traded a massive haul to the Colts to move up from No. 6 in order to target a quarterback, so they’ll be closely watching who the Browns decide to take. The Broncos round out the top five of the draft order, followed by the Colts, Buccaneers, Bears, 49ers and Raiders.

Teams will receive up to 10 minutes between picks, which will be announced on stage by commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Browns used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. He was the first non-QB to be taken with the first pick since Jadeveon Clowney in 2014.

How to watch 2018 NFL Draft, Round 1

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV: Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN, Fox Sports Go