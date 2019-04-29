‘Looking under every stone,’ Bears to bring in 5 kickers for minicamp tryout

San Diego State’s John Baron II won’t be the only kicker the Bears watch at their rookie minicamp this weekend.

The Bears will sign Baron, who made all five of his field goal tries over 50 yards last season. But four other kickers will make an appearance at the minicamp, presumably on a tryout basis. The Bears use their rookie minicamp to hold tryouts for players who are not under contract.

Kohl’s Kicking, a private special teams coaching company, said that two players will attend the minicamp: Minnesota State-Mankato punter/kicker Casey Bednarski and Minnesota kicker Emmit Carpenter.

Carpenter made 53-of-67 kicks and all but one extra point in three seasons with the Golden Gophers. Bednarski made 15-of-23 kicks last year, with a long of 55 yards, and punted 44 times for an average of 39.5 yards.

McNeese State announced that punter/kicker Alex Kjellsten will try out. He averaged 43.81 yards over 78 punts last year but also handed the Mavericks’ kickoff duties. He had 34 touchbacks on 51 attempts.

Purdue said that Spencer Evans, their kicker, will also attend the minicamp on a tryout basis. He made 18-of-23 kicks, but his long was only 24 yards.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace vowed to continue casting a wide net in trying to replace Cody Parkey, who double-doinked his way out of town.

‘‘’Thorough’ is the word I want to use,’’ Pace said Saturday night. ‘‘ ‘Thorough.’ Like looking under every stone and being thorough with this whole evaluation.’’