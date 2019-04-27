Bears draft Kansas State CB Duke Shelley in 6th round

The Bears used their sixth-round pick on Kansas State cornerback Duke Shelley on Saturday.

Shelley was a four-year starter for the Wildcats who tore a ligament in his big toe Oct. 13 and required surgery. He didn’t participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, but recovered in time to run the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at K-State’s pro day.

At 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, he profiles as a slot cornerback even though he played outside at Kansas State. The Bears signed Buster Skrine to start there this offseason.

Like the Bears’ previous two draft picks, Shelley attended one of the team’s top-30 visits at Halas Hall.

Shelley, who returned two interceptions for touchdowns in his career, was voted second-team All-Big 12 by coaches last year.

They drafted Georgia receiver Riley Ridley in the fourth round and Iowa State running back David Montgomery in the third. The Bears were without their fifth-round pick after trading it to move up and draft Montgomery.