Bears trade up, take Iowa State running back David Montgomery

The Bears couldn’t wait until No. 87 to go get their running back.

For the second year in a row, the team made a draft-day trade with the Patriots With the No. 73 overall pick, they picked Iowa State running back David Montgomery.

The 5-foot-10, 222-pounder ran 257 times for 1,216 yards and 13 scores last year, adding 22 receptions for 157 yards.

He was a Pro Football Focus darling, posting their highest grade of the draft class. He’s the only player since 2014 to break more than 100 tackles in a single season, per PFF’s tracking. And Montgomery did it twice in his three-year college career.

The Bears traded their third-round pick and fifth-rounder, No. 162 on Saturday, and a fourth-round pick in 2020 for No. 73 and the Patriots’ sixth-rounder, No. 205.

General manager Ryan Pace undoubtedly feared he’d miss out on the run of running backs. They picked Montgomery three spots after the Rams took Memphis’ Darrell Henderson, and one spot before the Bills selected FAU’s Devin Singletary.

Last year, the Bears traded a 2019 second-rounder to the Patriots to draft receiver Anthony Miller in the second round.

Feels great to be a BEAR !!!! Let’s get to work ! https://t.co/OVCwBoLJTF — David montgomery (@MontgomerDavid) April 27, 2019

The Eagles took the second running back off the board when they selected Penn State’s Miles Sanders with the 21st pick of the second round. He’ll play alongside Jordan Howard — and might end up costing the Bears some draft capital. When the Bears traded Howard to the Eagles in March, they got a 2020 sixth-round pick back that could improve to a fifth-rounder if Howard shines. If Sanders cuts into Howard’s playing time, he’ll hurt the Bears’ hopes for an upgrade.

The Bears are left with four picks Saturday — a fourth-rounder, sixth-rounder and two seventh-rounders.