Bears draft FAU RB Kerrith Whyte in Round 7

The Bears took the FAU running back.

But the other one. After many linked them to running back Devin Singletary, the Bears chose his running back, Kerrith Whyte, in the seventh round Saturday.

Whyte had 134 carries for 866 yards as a senior. He caught 10 passes for 160 yards, too. He returned a kickoff for a score in each of the last two seasons.

Whtye didn’t go to the NFL Scouting Combine, but ran a 4.36-second 40-yard draft at the FAU pro day last month. That would have qualified as the second-fastest at the combine.

The 22-year-old was the first of the Bears’ two seventh-round picks Saturday.

The team drafted Georgia receiver Riley Ridley and Kansas State cornerback Duke Shelley earlier in the day.