Bears add another kicker: San Diego State’s John Baron II

The Bears are adding a fourth kicker to their derby: San Diego State’s John Baron II.

Baron made 50-of-60 kicks the past three years and made all but two of his 137 extra-point tries. He didn’t attend the NFL Scouting Combine, but was considered the fifth-best kicker available.

He made all five field goal attempts of 50 or more yards last year, with a high of 54. He handled kickoffs for the Aztecs the last three seasons, too.

He joins the Bears’ three other kickers, none of whom have ever even played in the preseason: Redford Jones, Elliott Fry and Chris Blewitt. They cut Cody Parkey in March and, thus far, have resisted the urge to add a veteran.

Some thought the Bears would draft a kicker Saturday, but they didn’t.