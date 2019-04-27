Bears draft Georgia WR Riley Ridley — Calvin’s brother — in Round 4

The Bears liked Alabama star Calvin Ridley last year, but couldn’t find a way to draft him.

This year, they took his brother — Georgia receiver Riley Ridley — instead. The Bears used their fourth-round pick on the receiver Saturday, giving quarterback Mitch Trubisky another weapon.

Last season, Ridley caught 43 passes for 559 yards and nine touchdowns before deciding to leave school one year early.

The 6-foot-1, 199-pounder finished his career with 69 catches for 1,015 yards. He’s considered a precise route-runner who lacks elite speed. He ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He’s the second Georgia receiver the Bears have drafted in as many years. They took Javon Wims in the seventh round last year, and have liked his development. Both will play behind Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller.

Pace has drafted two Georgia players in the first round: outside linebacker Leonard Floyd in 2016 and inside linebacker Roquan Smith last year.

Ridley’s selection was the first of four slated for the Bears on Saturday. The team has a sixth-round pick and two seventh-rounders remaining.

Calvin Ridley, the former Alabama star, was drafted No. 26 overall by the Falcons last year. The Bears explored trading back up, and eventually dealt a 2019 second-round pick to the Patriots to draft Miller in the second round.