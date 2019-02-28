Feel the rush: Here are 5 RBs the Bears could target in the draft

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether he meant to or not, Miles Sanders successfully encapsulated the Bears’ running back debate Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Penn State running back, who met with the Bears on Tuesday night, was asked about the team not drafting until No. 87 overall.

“They told me, maybe if I’m available, they might take a … they’re going to take a … they might take a running back,” he said. “Because I don’t know the situation with Jordan Howard.”

That’s it, right there. The Bears have made no secret of their desire for a versatile young running back to plug into Matt Nagy’s system. Whether that player serves as a complement to Howard next season — the last year of Howard’s rookie deal — or replaces him altogether is another question.

Penn State running back Miles Sanders, left, is tackled by Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

The Bears don’t begin drafting until the third round, but will have options there. They’ve struck gold on the draft’s final day before — Howard was a fifth-round pick, while his do-everything running back Tarik Cohen went in the fourth round.

Here are the draftees at the combine that could fit that mold:

The pass catcher

No Div. I-A running back caught more passes last year than Washington State’s James Williams, who had 83. None caught 73 or 63, either. The next closest player, with 53 catches, was Max Borghi, his Washington State teammate.

The Bears met with Williams on Thursday.

“I made that like a priority to catch everything,” he said. “In practice, I ‘m thinking like a receiver, too — if I drop a ball, I’m going to start doing pushups and I’m going to get mad.”

When have you ever heard of running backs doing pushups for drops?

“I made our running backs do it,” he said.

Williams needs to improve his pass protection — Washington State’s blocking scheme was basic at best — but his pass-catching resume dwarfs every other running back at the combine.

Williams patterns his game after two more standout pass-catchers: the Saints’ Alvin Kamara, who was drafted No. 67 in 2017, and the Patriots’ James White, who went No. 130 in 2014.

“Everybody called me a third-down back,” he said, “but I can play every down.”

The Bears wouldn’t need him to.

The injured star

Bryce Love claims he has no regrets. He might have been a first-round pick had he left Stanford after the 2017 season, when he ran for 2,118 yards — the 16th-most in college football history — on 263 carries.

Instead, he returned for his senior year, gained 739 yards on 166 carries and tore his left ACL on the final game of the regular season.

After having surgery in December, Love hopes to be fully healthy by the middle of training camp. The injury, though, will mean he’ll come at a discount.

When he decided to return, Love wanted to prove his versatility. He caught a career-high 20 passes last year.

“That’s just today’s game — you have to be able to catch the ball out of the backfield,” Love said. “You have to be versatile and put the defensive coordinator in different situations like that. That’s a big thing.”

Injury or not, Love — who had an informal interview with the Bears — can boast something that his contemporaries can’t.

“Not really many people, if anybody, have done the things I was able to do on the college level,” he said.

The bellcows

Kentucky’s Benny Snell, who ranked fourth in Div. 1-A in carries and sixth in rushing yards, knew the Bears’ running back situation before he sat down with the team this week. He has befriended Howard, who trains at Kentucky with his former Indiana strength coach.

“I’ve been learning from Jordan,” he said.

Texas A&M’s Trayveon Williams, another SEC star, was ranked sixth in carries and third in rushing yards. He spoke with the Bears this week, and knows that he’ll have to be versatile, wherever he lands.

“The game is changing as a whole, man,” he said. “It’s becoming more fast, and really becoming, it’s more spread out now. …. Flexing out guys and getting out on the perimeter a lot.”

The low-mileage back

Despite star high school status, Sanders averaged less than 2.5 carries per game his first two years in college. The reason: he was playing behind star Saquon Barkley.

He decided to enter the draft early after rushing 220 times for 1,274 yards and catching 24 passes for 139 yards as a junior.

Compared to Snell, Williams and other mid-round possibilities, Sanders has low mileage that belies his strong production.

Sanders said his interview with the Bears went well, from the conversation to his work on the whiteboard. He sees where he can fit in their offense.

“I think it’s very important … to have an ‘everything’ running back and then to complement Tarik Cohen,” he said. “Tarik Cohen is very versatile too. Having two backs back there that’s like that, I think that would be very effective.

“Because they have the defense to go all the way but probably just need more offensive players, I guess.”