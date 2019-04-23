Five things we learned from Bears GM Ryan Pace’s pre-draft press conference

Bears general manager Ryan Pace is slated to pick first at No. 87 overall Friday night.. | Tim Boyle/For the Sun-Times

For Bears general manager Ryan Pace, gamesmanship starts days before the NFL draft — even when he doesn’t have a pick until the third round.

In his annual pre-draft press conference Tuesday, Pace, as usual, refused to tip his hand, even on a benign question about college running back depth.

“It’s good,” he said playfully. “I think I’m gonna say that about every position you ask about.”

Sorting through the platitudes, though, there was plenty to glean from Pace — from his decision to trade running back Jordan Howard to how aggressive he plans to be when the draft starts Thursday. Here are five things we learned:

He got all he could for Howard

The Bears’ internal discussion about Howard’s value wasn’t confined to one conversation, Pace said — it was debated throughout his first year in head coach Matt Nagy’s offense. When the Bears signed the Seahawks’ Mike Davis in March, it strengthened their running backs room — and allowed them to make a trade from within it.

What the Bears got back for Howard — the Eagles’ sixth-round draft pick in 2020, which could improve to a fifth-rounder based on performance — is another question. But Pace was clear he got the most he could for the running back, whose salary ballooned to $2.025 million this year, the final season of his rookie deal.

“When you talk about trades, I think there’s always a narrative out there, ‘Oh, you could get this,’” Pace said in his first public comments about the March trade. “This is the reality. You know what I mean? We work those channels all the time. We’re doing them right now. That’s the reality of what it is.

“We feel good about it. We feel good moving forward. Again, we feel really good about that room, and we wish Jordan the best.”

No ‘huge needs’

Pace claimed that, despite trading Howard, the Bears don’t necessarily need to add a rusher. He said Davis is “built to handle a lot of carries” despite averaging only 6.7 carries per game in his career.

The Bears clearly have room for another running back. In listing his running back depth, Pace referenced Tarik Cohen; a practice squad player, Ryan Nall; and a wide receiver, Cordarrelle Patterson.

“Right now, I know running back’s been talked about a lot, but we feel good about that position,” Pace said.

It’s lying season. Either Pace is bluffing, or he’s trying to prepare Bears fans for the possibility that they don’t add to the running back via the draft.

“I think there’s probably always a storyline with every draft,” Pace said of the running back spot. “I understand why it’s that way, but I don’t feel like we go into this draft saying, ‘Man, we have to take this position or we’re in trouble.’ We’re in good shape.”

The Bears could draft one as high as No. 87 overall, or wait until the draft’s final day.

The goal, Pace said, is to find a starter at any position with their third-round pick. But the Bears don’t have many glaring holes in their starting lineup, and could draft for depth.

Pace maintained Tuesday that his pre-draft preparations — and press conference — felt different than his first four years.

“There’s no pressing, huge needs,” he said. “We can honestly select the best players. That’s a great spot to be in.”

The Bears will be aggressive — to a point

Pace has a history of moving up in the draft to get the player he wants.

But he was clear — the Bears, without a first- or second-round pick this year or a first-rounder in 2020, won’t magically find their way into this year’s first round Thursday.

“It’d be hard,” he said, “just because we don’t have a of ammunition.”

That doesn’t mean he won’t try to maneuver in the back end of the third round.

“It’s kind of a no regrets mindset,” he said. “If there’s a player there falling that we have great value on, we’re going to explore it. …

“There’s certain players where we could say, ‘Man if this guy … we value him so high, if he’s falling to this point, we’ll consider going up for him.’ Or, ‘Hey, there’s enough good guys, we’re going to stay right here.’ Or if they’re all coming off, maybe we back up.”

With only five picks, could the Bears be tempted to trade down and acquire more assets? If there’s a group of players — or “cloud,” in Pace-speak — they’d consider it.

The Bears will sign between 18 and 20 college free agents after the draft, Pace said. The team will be aggressive on that front, believing a 12-4 team with obligations to only five draft picks will be a popular destination for free agents trying to make the team.

The pressure is on to select the right players.

“I feel like we have this momentum,” he said. “To keep this momentum going is we need to nail this draft.”

Locking into the third round

While he tries to scout as many players as possible, Pace admitted that there was a luxury to having a limited number of picks. It’s allowed him to lock in on players who expect to be chosen after Day 1.

“You can focus more on these mid-round type of players,” Pace said. “But again, you just don’t know what’s going to happen if guys fall or whatnot. But yeah, I would say I’ve spent more time in the mid-round area in this draft than I have in the past.”

Despite his joking about running back depth, Pace maintains that this year’s draft is deep across the board because of a record number of underclassmen. There are 135 players who entered the draft despite having college eligibility remaining, topping last year’s record of 119.

The “cloud” of quality third-round players is larger than in in the past, he said.

“We are in a good position to be picking where we’re picking,” Pace said. “We feel very certain that we can get a good player at our pick, or picks.”

A group effort

At this time last year, Pace knew he and his new head coach knew had similar opinions on players. This year, though, it feels as if Pace can read Nagy’s mind. He can even think of adjectives — come good, some pejorative — Nagy would utter while watching film.

“Sometimes I can watch a guy and I can say, ‘Man, I know Matt is going to love this guy — Or I know Matt is not going to like this guy,’” Pace said. “We just kind of work together through those times, and it really never stops.”

Pace knows what Nagy likes when the two text each other video clips: a competitive swagger. In Year 2 together, the coach can use his insight into the Bears’ offense to provide a tie-breaking vote.

“The longer you’re together, the more you understand how each other thinks,” Pace said. “We think a lot alike in a lot of areas.”

Last week, the NFL Network reported that the Raiders sent their scouts home to protect the secrecy of their draft room. That’s not the case at Halas Hall, where Pace said all the team’s scouts — plus Nagy — will occupy their new state-of-the-art draft center.

“I think, by nature, everybody in my role is a little paranoid,” he said. “We’ve been together for a long time now and we have a tight group. Continuity. … We’re all in there together. And they’re going to come in tonight and we talk through scenarios. So it’s still very collaborative all the way through.”