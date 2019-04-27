What does Bears GM Ryan Pace have for an encore?

The Bears’ new draft room is from the future.

At the front of the room is a digital, wall-length board connected to the Bears’ scouting database. With one click, the team can pull up measurements, highlights, interviews they conducted with draft picks and comparisons to current NFL players.

Brad Goldsberry, the Bears’ football research and analytics coordinator — and a former MIT football player — can post analytics on each of the college players available.

“It’s kind of endless,” general manager Ryan Pace said.

Pace didn’t need any of those fancy gadgets Thursday night, when the Bears sat out the first round of the draft. He joked that the screens would be perfect for playing Khalil Mack highlights instead. The star outside linebacker is the reason the Bears went without a first-round pick, the result of a Sept. 1 trade with the Raiders that continues to send shockwaves throughout the league.

The move — to trade future assets for the opportunity to make Mack the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history — will be forever tied to Pace.

And he’s fine with that.

“Very comfortable,” Pace said. “I think all of those decisions that we make are huge decisions. And it’s not just me. It’s obviously our whole organization. And when you bring a guy like Khalil in, I think the longer you’re around him, it’s not just the player, it’s his work ethic and it’s his professionalism and it’s everything he is as a person.

“And to have your best player be absolutely one of your harder workers is a great thing to have as a franchise.”

Two years earlier, from more archaic digs — the Bears’ old draft room had magnets that sorted the picks by draft order on one wall and by team on the other — Pace made another franchise-defining move. He traded four draft picks to the 49ers to move up and take quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

The next January, he plucked offensive coordinator Matt Nagy from the Chiefs to be a first-time head coach. Eight months later, he traded for Mack. Nagy was named Coach of the Year in February, and Pace was voted Sporting News Executive of the Year in March.

What does Pace have planned for an encore in 2019?

So far, not much. The Bears were judicious in free agency and limited by their lack of high draft picks.

For the first time since he was hired in 2015, Pace didn’t spend the offseason overhauling his team. But that doesn’t mean he’s relaxing.

• • •