Bears undrafted free agent tracker
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Tracking the Bears’ undrafted free agent signings:
• The Bears will sign San Diego State kicker John Baron II, per Kohl’s Kicking Camp.
• Missouri receiver Emanuel Hall, who had 37 catches for 828 yards as a senior, said he’s signing with the Bears.
• Georgia Southern tight end Ellis Richardson is heading to Chicago, per Yahoo Sports.
• Baylor guard Blake Blackmar will join the Bears , per WNDU.
• Mathieu Betts, a Canadian defensive lineman, is signing with the Bears, per his team, Laval Rouge et Or.