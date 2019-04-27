Bears undrafted free agent tracker

Bears general manager Ryan Pace finished his fifth draft. | Tim Boyle/For the Sun-Times)

Tracking the Bears’ undrafted free agent signings:

• The Bears will sign San Diego State kicker John Baron II, per Kohl’s Kicking Camp.

• Missouri receiver Emanuel Hall, who had 37 catches for 828 yards as a senior, said he’s signing with the Bears.

I have signed with the Chicago bears 🐻 ⬇️ — Emanuel Hall (@emanuelhall) April 27, 2019

• Georgia Southern tight end Ellis Richardson is heading to Chicago, per Yahoo Sports.

• Baylor guard Blake Blackmar will join the Bears , per WNDU.

My good friend from HS @BlackmarBlake just got signed to the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. Great leader for Baylor who helped change the culture in Waco! Here’s my interview with Blake from three years ago! https://t.co/WrJibn1vtF via @YouTube — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljr_WNDU) April 27, 2019

• Mathieu Betts, a Canadian defensive lineman, is signing with the Bears, per his team, Laval Rouge et Or.