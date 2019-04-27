Our Pledge To You

Bears

04/27/2019, 06:01pm

Bears undrafted free agent tracker

Bears general manager Ryan Pace finished his fifth draft. | Tim Boyle/For the Sun-Times)

By Patrick Finley
Tracking the Bears’ undrafted free agent signings:

• The Bears will sign San Diego State kicker John Baron II, per Kohl’s Kicking Camp.

• Missouri receiver Emanuel Hall, who had 37 catches for 828 yards as a senior, said he’s signing with the Bears.

• Georgia Southern tight end Ellis Richardson is heading to Chicago, per Yahoo Sports.

• Baylor guard Blake Blackmar will join the Bears , per WNDU.

Mathieu Betts, a Canadian defensive lineman, is signing with the Bears, per his team, Laval Rouge et Or.

 

 

 

Patrick Finley

