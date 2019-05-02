The full list of Bears undrafted free agents, tryout players for minicamp

Notre Dame offensive lineman Alex Bars blocks against Stanford in September. | Carlos Osorio/AP photo

Two Notre Dame offensive linemen — Alex Bars and Sam Mustipher — signed with the Bears as undrafted free agents and will reunite with position coach Harry Hiestand, who left the Irish one year ago.

They were among the 23 players added to the Bears’ roster in advance of Friday’s rookie minicamp. The others:

Wide receivers: Emmanuel Hall (Missouri), Thomas Ives (Colgate), Clifton Duck (Appalachian State)

Offensive line: Blake Blackmar (Baylor), Joe Lowery (Ohio), Marquez Tucker (Southern Utah)

Tight ends: Ellis Richardson (Georgia Southern), Dax Raymond (Utah State), Ian Bunting (Cal)

Defensive backs: Jomon Dotson (Nevada), Josh Simmons (Limestone), Adarius Pinkett (UCLA), Doyin Jibowu (Fort Hays State)

Linebackers: Chuck Harris (Buffalo), Jameer Thurman (Indiana State), Matt Betts (Laval),

Defensive line: Lawrence Marshall (Michigan), Jonathan Harris (Lindenwood), Daryle Banfield (Brown)

Long snapper: John Wirtel (Kansas)

Kicker: John Baron II (San Diego State)

Notable tryout camp players include former Packers cornerback Quinten Rollins; defensive end Will Clarke; Notre Dame kicker Justin Yoon; and quarterbacks Austin Allen and Peter Pujals,

To make roster room, the Bears cut receiver Cyril Grayson and offensive linemen Dejon Allen and Willie Beavers.

The full list is below: