NFL Draft 2019: No compensatory picks for Bears

The Bears won’t receive a compensatory pick in this year’s draft, continuing a trend that reached its 10th year. The team hasn’t had one since 2009.

Friday, the NFL announced compensatory picks, which are awarded to teams that lose more compensatory free agents than they acquire. Whether or not a free agent qualifies is determined by a league formula that considers salary, playing time and postseason honors.

Fifteen teams will receive a total of 32 additional picks between the third and seventh rounds this year. The Patriots, Redskins and Cardinals were tied for the most with four apiece, the maximum allowed.

The Bears have received 17 compensatory picks since 1994. Only five teams can claim fewer; one, the Texans, didn’t come into existence until 2002.