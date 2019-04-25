NFL Draft 2019: Start time, TV schedule for the first round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft will be held Thursday night in downtown Nashville. The Arizona Cardinals hold the No. 1 overall pick after a disappointing 2018 season and have the chance to add a potential franchise cornerstone. Will the Cardinals follow through on taking Oklahoma star Kyler Murray or go in a different direction? We’ll find out soon.

The first 32 selections in this year’s draft will occur on the first night of the three-day event. The teams will reconvene Friday night for Rounds 2-3 before wrapping up Saturday afternoon with rounds 4-7. Expect the first round to take roughly roughly three hours as teams weigh their options, make trades and select top prospects.

The biggest question entering the draft is what will happen with Murray, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. There are major questions about his size entering the professional level, but the combination of speed, college production and playmaking ability make him difficult to ignore. Even if the Cardinals opt not to eject Josh Rosen in favor of the Sooners star, it’s likely that some team near the top of the draft will pull the trigger on building an offense around him.

The 49ers, Jets, Raiders and Buccaneers round out the top five picks in the first round. The Bears don’t have a first-round pick after trading theirs – No. 24 overall – to Oakland as part of the Khalil Mack trade.

Fans looking to watch the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday night will have a host of options. Here is how to tune in.

How to watch 2019 NFL Draft

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN