NFL draft moving to Nashville for 2019

The NFL draft is moving to its fourth city in as many years: Nashville, Tenn.

The three-day event will take place April 25-27, the NFL announced Wednesday at their spring meetings in Atlanta.

“Following an exciting and successful event in Dallas, we’re thrilled to take the NFL Draft to Nashville,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “The city has a passionate fan base and offers iconic locations that will enable us to expand the Draft in unique ways. We look forward to working with the Tennessee Titans, the City of Nashville, and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp to deliver a memorable celebration of football to our fans and incoming players.”

New York City hosted the draft from 1965 until 2014, when it moved to the Auditorium Theatre downtown for two years. The draft was held in Philadelphia in 2017 and Arlington, Texas, last month. The NFL figures to keep moving the draft from city to city; the league has said that Chicago will eventually get another chance to host.