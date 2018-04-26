Complete order of picks for the 2018 NFL Draft

The Browns will open the 2018 NFL Draft with two picks among the top five selections, including the No. 1 overall pick, after a disappointing 0-16 season.

Which quarterback will they pick from a coveted group including UCLA’s Josh Rosen, USC’s Sam Darnold, Wyoming’s Josh Allen and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield? Nobody seems to know yet, but we’ll find out with the first round set for Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.

The Browns also have the No. 4 overall pick thanks to last year’s trade with the Texans. Houston wanted to trade up to pick quarterback DeShaun Watson, so it traded the 25th overall pick and its 2018 first-round pick to move up to No. 12. It’s proven to be a high price, although Watson lived up to his end of the bargain with a stellar rookie season.

The other big trade in the top 10 saw the Jets pay the Colts a massive price in order to move up three spots. In exchange for the No. 3 overall pick, which New York is expected to use one of the quarterbacks not taken by the Browns, Indianapolis received the No. 6, No. 37 and No. 49 overall picks in this year’s draft, plus the Jets’ second-round selection in 2019.

The Bills will be another team to watch with two first-round picks Thursday. Buffalo moved up to No. 12 by trading offensive lineman Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati, and it also has the No. 22 pick thanks to last year’s draft day trade with the Chiefs.

Here’s the complete order entering the 2018 NFL Draft. Starting with the second round, the overall order number for each pick is shown in parentheses.

Round 1

1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. New York Jets (from Colts)

4. Cleveland Browns (from Texans)

5. Denver Broncos

6. Indianapolis Colts (from Jets)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Chicago Bears

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Oakland Raiders

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Buffalo Bills (from Bengals)

13. Washington Redskins

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Bills)

22. Buffalo Bills (from Chiefs)

23. New England Patriots (from Rams)

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Round 2

1 (33). Cleveland Browns

2 (34). New York Giants

3 (35). Cleveland Browns (from Texans)

4 (36). Indianapolis Colts

5 (37). Indianapolis Colts (from Jets)

6 (38). Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7 (39). Chicago Bears

8 (40). Denver Broncos

9 (41). Oakland Raiders

10 (42). Miami Dolphins

11 (43). New England Patriots (from 49ers)

12 (44). Washington Redskins

13 (45). Green Bay Packers

14 (46). Cincinnati Bengals

15 (47). Arizona Cardinals

16 (48). Los Angeles Chargers

17 (49). Indianapolis Colts (from Jets via Seahawks)

18 (50). Dallas Cowboys

19 (51). Detroit Lions

20 (52). Baltimore Ravens

21 (53). Buffalo Bills

22 (54). Kansas City Chiefs

23 (55). Carolina Panthers

24 (56). Buffalo Bills (from Rams)

25 (57). Tennesse Titans

26 (58). Atlanta Falcons

27 (59). San Francisco 49ers (from Saints)

28 (60). Pittsburgh Steelers

29 (61). Jacksonville Jaguars

30 (62). Minnesota Vikings

31 (63). New England Patriots

32 (64). Cleveland Browns (from Eagles)

Round 3

1 (65). Buffalo Bills (from Browns)

2 (66). New York Giants

3 (67). Indianapolis Colts

4 (68). Houston Texans

5 (69). New York Giants (from Buccaneers)

6 (70). San Francisco 49ers (from Bears)

7 (71). Denver Broncos

8 (72). New York Jets

9 (73). Miami Dolphins

10 (74). San Francisco 49ers

11 (75). Oakland Raiders

12 (76). Green Bay Packers

13 (77). Cincinnati Bengals

14 (78). Kansas City Chiefs (from Redskins)

15 (79). Arizona Cardinals

16 (80). Houston Texans (from Seahawks)

17 (81). Dallas Cowboys

18 (82). Detroit Lions

19 (83). Baltimore Ravens

20 (84). Los Angeles Chargers

21 (85). Carolina Panthers (from Bills)

22 (86). Kansas City Chiefs

23 (87). Los Angeles Rams

24 (88). Carolina Panthers

25 (89). Tennessee Titans

26 (90). Atlanta Falcons

27 (91). New Orleans Saints

28 (92). Pittsburgh Steelers

29 (93). Jacksonville Jaguars

30 (94). Minnesota Vikings

31 (95). New England Patriots

32 (96). Buffalo Bills (from Eagles)

33 (97). Arizona Cardinals (compensatory)

34 (98). Houston Texans (compensatory)

35 (99). Denver Broncos (compensatory)

36 (100). Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory)

Round 4

1 (101). Green Bay Packers (from Browns)

2 (102). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Giants)

3 (103). Houston Texans

4 (104). Indianapolis Colts

5 (105). Chicago Bears

6 (106). Denver Broncos

7 (107). New York Jets

8 (108). New York Giants (from Buccaneers)

9 (109). Washington Redskins (from Broncos via 49ers)

10 (110). Oakland Raiders

11 (111). Los Angeles Rams (from Dolphins)

12 (112). Cincinnati Bengals

13 (113). Denver Broncos (from Redskins)

14 (114). Cleveland Browns (from Packers)

15 (115). Chicago Bears (from Cardinals)

16 (116). Dallas Cowboys

17 (117). Detroit Lions

18 (118). Baltimore Ravens

19 (119). Los Angeles Chargers

20 (120). Seattle Seahawks

21 (121). Buffalo Bills

22 (122). Kansas City Chiefs

23 (123). Miami Dolphins (from Browns via Panthers)

24 (124). Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams)

25 (125). Tennessee Titans

26 (126). Atlanta Falcons

27 (127). New Orleans Saints

28 (128). San Francisco 49ers (from Steelers)

29 (129). Jacksonville Jaguars

30 (130). Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings)

31 (131). Miami Dolphins (from Patriots via Eagles)

32 (132). Philadelphia Eagles

33 (133). Green Bay Packers (compensatory)

34 (134). Arizona Cardinals (compensatory)

35 (135). Los Angeles Rams (from Giants, compensatory)

36 (136). Los Angeles Rams (from Patriots, compensatory)

37 (137). Dallas Cowboys (compensatory)

Round 5

1 (138). Green Bay Packers (from Browns)

2 (139). New York Giants

3 (140). Indianapolis Colts

4 (141). Seattle Seahawks (from Texans)

5 (142). Washington Redskins (from Broncos)

6 (143). San Francisco 49ers (from Jets)

7 (144). Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8 (145). Chicago Bears

9 (146). Seattle Seahawks (from Raiders)

10 (147). New Orleans Saints (from Dolphins)

11 (148). Pittsburgh Steelers (from 49ers)

12 (149). Denver Broncos (from Redskins)

13 (150). Cleveland Browns (from Packers)

14 (151). Cincinnati Bengals

15 (152). Arizona Cardinals

16 (153). Detroit Lions

17 (154). Baltimore Ravens

18 (155). Los Angeles Chargers

19 (156). Seattle Seahawks (from Eagles via Seahawks)

20 (157). New York Jets (from Cowboys)

21 (158). Cincinnati Bengals (from Bills)

22 (159). Oakland Raiders (from Patriots via Browns and Chiefs)

23 (160). Denver Broncos (from Rams)

24 (161). Carolina Panthers

25 (162). Tennessee Titans

26 (163). Washington Redskins (from Broncos via Falcons)

27 (164). New Orleans Saints

28 (165). Pittsburgh Steelers

29 (166). Buffalo Bills (from Jaguars)

30 (167). Minnesota Vikings

31 (168). Seattle Seahawks (from Patriots)

32 (169). Philadelphia Eagles

33 (170). Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory)

34 (171). Dallas Cowboys (compensatory)

35 (172). Green Bay Packers (compensatory)

36 (173). Oakland Raiders (from Cowboys, compensatory)

37 (174). Green Bay Packers (compensatory)

Round 6

1 (175). Cleveland Browns

2 (176). Los Angeles Rams (from Giants)

3 (177). Houston Texans

4 (178). Indianapolis Colts

5 (179). New York Jets

6 (180). Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7 (181). Chicago Bears

8 (182). Arizona Cardinals (from Broncos)

9 (183). Los Angeles Rams (from Dolphins)

10 (184). San Francisco 49ers

11 (185). Oakland Raiders

12 (186). Green Bay Packers

13 (187). Buffalo Bills (from Bengals)

14 (188). Cleveland Browns (from Redskins)

15 (189). New Orleans Saints (from Cardinals)

16 (190). Baltimore Ravens

17 (191). Los Angeles Chargers

18 (192). Dallas Cowboys (from Raiders via Seahawks)

19 (193). Dallas Cowboys

20 (194). Los Angeles Rams (from Lions)

21 (195). Los Angeles Rams (from Bills)

22 (196). Kansas City Chiefs

23 (197). Carolina Panthers

24 (198). New England Patriots (from Rams)

25 (199). Tennessee Titans

26 (200). Atlanta Falcons

27 (201). New Orleans Saints

28 (202). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Steelers)

29 (203). Jacksonville Jaguars

30 (204). Minnesota Vikings

31 (205). Washington Redskins (from Browns via Patriots)

32 (206). Philadelphia Eagles

33 (207). Green Bay Packers (compensatory)

34 (208). Dallas Cowboys (compensatory)

35 (209). Miami Dolphins (from Rams via Chiefs, compensatory)

36 (210). New England Patriots (from Raiders, compensatory)

37 (211). Houston Texans (compensatory)

38 (212). Oakland Raiders (compensatory)

39 (213). Minnesota Vikings (compensatory)

40 (214). Houston Texans (compensatory)

41 (215). Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)

42 (216). Oakland Raiders (compensatory)

43 (217). Oakland Raiders (compensatory)

44 (218). Minnesota Vikings (compensatory)

Round 7

1 (219). New England Patriots (from Browns)

2 (220). Pittsburgh Steelers (from Giants)

3 (221). Indianapolis Colts

4 (222). Houston Texans

5 (223). San Francisco 49ers (from Dolphins via Buccaneers)

6 (224). Chicago Bears

7 (225). Minnesota Vikings (from Broncos)

8 (226). Seattle Seahawks (from Jets)

9 (227). Miami Dolphins (from 49ers)

10 (228). Oakland Raiders

11 (229). Miami Dolphins

12 (230). Jacksonville Jaguars (from Bengals)

13 (231). Washington Redskins

14 (232). Green Bay Packers

15 (233). Kansas City Chiefs (from Cardinals)

16 (234). Carolina Panthers (from Chargers via Bills)

17 (235). New York Jets (from Seahawks)

18 (236). Dallas Cowboys

19 (237). Detroit Lions

20 (238). Baltimore Ravens

21 (239). Green Bay Packers (from Bills)

22 (240). San Francisco 49ers (from Chiefs)

23 (241). Washington Redskins (from Rams)

24 (242). Carolina Panthers

25 (243). Kansas City Chiefs (from Titans)

26 (244). Atlanta Falcons

27 (245). New Orleans Saints

28 (246). Pittsburgh Steelers

29 (247). Jacksonville Jaguars

30 (248). Seattle Seahawks (from Vikings)

31 (249). Cincinnati Bengals (from Patriots)

32 (250). Philadelphia Eagles (from Seahawks via Eagles and Patriots)

33 (251). Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory)

34 (252). Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory)

35 (253). Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory)

36 (254). Arizona Cardinals (compensatory)

37 (255). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory)

38 (256). Atlanta Falcons (compensatory)