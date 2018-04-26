The Browns will open the 2018 NFL Draft with two picks among the top five selections, including the No. 1 overall pick, after a disappointing 0-16 season.
Which quarterback will they pick from a coveted group including UCLA’s Josh Rosen, USC’s Sam Darnold, Wyoming’s Josh Allen and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield? Nobody seems to know yet, but we’ll find out with the first round set for Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.
The Browns also have the No. 4 overall pick thanks to last year’s trade with the Texans. Houston wanted to trade up to pick quarterback DeShaun Watson, so it traded the 25th overall pick and its 2018 first-round pick to move up to No. 12. It’s proven to be a high price, although Watson lived up to his end of the bargain with a stellar rookie season.
The other big trade in the top 10 saw the Jets pay the Colts a massive price in order to move up three spots. In exchange for the No. 3 overall pick, which New York is expected to use one of the quarterbacks not taken by the Browns, Indianapolis received the No. 6, No. 37 and No. 49 overall picks in this year’s draft, plus the Jets’ second-round selection in 2019.
The Bills will be another team to watch with two first-round picks Thursday. Buffalo moved up to No. 12 by trading offensive lineman Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati, and it also has the No. 22 pick thanks to last year’s draft day trade with the Chiefs.
Here’s the complete order entering the 2018 NFL Draft. Starting with the second round, the overall order number for each pick is shown in parentheses.
Round 1
1. Cleveland Browns
2. New York Giants
3. New York Jets (from Colts)
4. Cleveland Browns (from Texans)
5. Denver Broncos
6. Indianapolis Colts (from Jets)
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Chicago Bears
9. San Francisco 49ers
10. Oakland Raiders
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Buffalo Bills (from Bengals)
13. Washington Redskins
14. Green Bay Packers
15. Arizona Cardinals
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Dallas Cowboys
20. Detroit Lions
21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Bills)
22. Buffalo Bills (from Chiefs)
23. New England Patriots (from Rams)
24. Carolina Panthers
25. Tennessee Titans
26. Atlanta Falcons
27. New Orleans Saints
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Minnesota Vikings
31. New England Patriots
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Round 2
1 (33). Cleveland Browns
2 (34). New York Giants
3 (35). Cleveland Browns (from Texans)
4 (36). Indianapolis Colts
5 (37). Indianapolis Colts (from Jets)
6 (38). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 (39). Chicago Bears
8 (40). Denver Broncos
9 (41). Oakland Raiders
10 (42). Miami Dolphins
11 (43). New England Patriots (from 49ers)
12 (44). Washington Redskins
13 (45). Green Bay Packers
14 (46). Cincinnati Bengals
15 (47). Arizona Cardinals
16 (48). Los Angeles Chargers
17 (49). Indianapolis Colts (from Jets via Seahawks)
18 (50). Dallas Cowboys
19 (51). Detroit Lions
20 (52). Baltimore Ravens
21 (53). Buffalo Bills
22 (54). Kansas City Chiefs
23 (55). Carolina Panthers
24 (56). Buffalo Bills (from Rams)
25 (57). Tennesse Titans
26 (58). Atlanta Falcons
27 (59). San Francisco 49ers (from Saints)
28 (60). Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (61). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (62). Minnesota Vikings
31 (63). New England Patriots
32 (64). Cleveland Browns (from Eagles)
Round 3
1 (65). Buffalo Bills (from Browns)
2 (66). New York Giants
3 (67). Indianapolis Colts
4 (68). Houston Texans
5 (69). New York Giants (from Buccaneers)
6 (70). San Francisco 49ers (from Bears)
7 (71). Denver Broncos
8 (72). New York Jets
9 (73). Miami Dolphins
10 (74). San Francisco 49ers
11 (75). Oakland Raiders
12 (76). Green Bay Packers
13 (77). Cincinnati Bengals
14 (78). Kansas City Chiefs (from Redskins)
15 (79). Arizona Cardinals
16 (80). Houston Texans (from Seahawks)
17 (81). Dallas Cowboys
18 (82). Detroit Lions
19 (83). Baltimore Ravens
20 (84). Los Angeles Chargers
21 (85). Carolina Panthers (from Bills)
22 (86). Kansas City Chiefs
23 (87). Los Angeles Rams
24 (88). Carolina Panthers
25 (89). Tennessee Titans
26 (90). Atlanta Falcons
27 (91). New Orleans Saints
28 (92). Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (93). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (94). Minnesota Vikings
31 (95). New England Patriots
32 (96). Buffalo Bills (from Eagles)
33 (97). Arizona Cardinals (compensatory)
34 (98). Houston Texans (compensatory)
35 (99). Denver Broncos (compensatory)
36 (100). Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory)
Round 4
1 (101). Green Bay Packers (from Browns)
2 (102). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Giants)
3 (103). Houston Texans
4 (104). Indianapolis Colts
5 (105). Chicago Bears
6 (106). Denver Broncos
7 (107). New York Jets
8 (108). New York Giants (from Buccaneers)
9 (109). Washington Redskins (from Broncos via 49ers)
10 (110). Oakland Raiders
11 (111). Los Angeles Rams (from Dolphins)
12 (112). Cincinnati Bengals
13 (113). Denver Broncos (from Redskins)
14 (114). Cleveland Browns (from Packers)
15 (115). Chicago Bears (from Cardinals)
16 (116). Dallas Cowboys
17 (117). Detroit Lions
18 (118). Baltimore Ravens
19 (119). Los Angeles Chargers
20 (120). Seattle Seahawks
21 (121). Buffalo Bills
22 (122). Kansas City Chiefs
23 (123). Miami Dolphins (from Browns via Panthers)
24 (124). Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams)
25 (125). Tennessee Titans
26 (126). Atlanta Falcons
27 (127). New Orleans Saints
28 (128). San Francisco 49ers (from Steelers)
29 (129). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (130). Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings)
31 (131). Miami Dolphins (from Patriots via Eagles)
32 (132). Philadelphia Eagles
33 (133). Green Bay Packers (compensatory)
34 (134). Arizona Cardinals (compensatory)
35 (135). Los Angeles Rams (from Giants, compensatory)
36 (136). Los Angeles Rams (from Patriots, compensatory)
37 (137). Dallas Cowboys (compensatory)
Round 5
1 (138). Green Bay Packers (from Browns)
2 (139). New York Giants
3 (140). Indianapolis Colts
4 (141). Seattle Seahawks (from Texans)
5 (142). Washington Redskins (from Broncos)
6 (143). San Francisco 49ers (from Jets)
7 (144). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 (145). Chicago Bears
9 (146). Seattle Seahawks (from Raiders)
10 (147). New Orleans Saints (from Dolphins)
11 (148). Pittsburgh Steelers (from 49ers)
12 (149). Denver Broncos (from Redskins)
13 (150). Cleveland Browns (from Packers)
14 (151). Cincinnati Bengals
15 (152). Arizona Cardinals
16 (153). Detroit Lions
17 (154). Baltimore Ravens
18 (155). Los Angeles Chargers
19 (156). Seattle Seahawks (from Eagles via Seahawks)
20 (157). New York Jets (from Cowboys)
21 (158). Cincinnati Bengals (from Bills)
22 (159). Oakland Raiders (from Patriots via Browns and Chiefs)
23 (160). Denver Broncos (from Rams)
24 (161). Carolina Panthers
25 (162). Tennessee Titans
26 (163). Washington Redskins (from Broncos via Falcons)
27 (164). New Orleans Saints
28 (165). Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (166). Buffalo Bills (from Jaguars)
30 (167). Minnesota Vikings
31 (168). Seattle Seahawks (from Patriots)
32 (169). Philadelphia Eagles
33 (170). Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory)
34 (171). Dallas Cowboys (compensatory)
35 (172). Green Bay Packers (compensatory)
36 (173). Oakland Raiders (from Cowboys, compensatory)
37 (174). Green Bay Packers (compensatory)
Round 6
1 (175). Cleveland Browns
2 (176). Los Angeles Rams (from Giants)
3 (177). Houston Texans
4 (178). Indianapolis Colts
5 (179). New York Jets
6 (180). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 (181). Chicago Bears
8 (182). Arizona Cardinals (from Broncos)
9 (183). Los Angeles Rams (from Dolphins)
10 (184). San Francisco 49ers
11 (185). Oakland Raiders
12 (186). Green Bay Packers
13 (187). Buffalo Bills (from Bengals)
14 (188). Cleveland Browns (from Redskins)
15 (189). New Orleans Saints (from Cardinals)
16 (190). Baltimore Ravens
17 (191). Los Angeles Chargers
18 (192). Dallas Cowboys (from Raiders via Seahawks)
19 (193). Dallas Cowboys
20 (194). Los Angeles Rams (from Lions)
21 (195). Los Angeles Rams (from Bills)
22 (196). Kansas City Chiefs
23 (197). Carolina Panthers
24 (198). New England Patriots (from Rams)
25 (199). Tennessee Titans
26 (200). Atlanta Falcons
27 (201). New Orleans Saints
28 (202). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Steelers)
29 (203). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (204). Minnesota Vikings
31 (205). Washington Redskins (from Browns via Patriots)
32 (206). Philadelphia Eagles
33 (207). Green Bay Packers (compensatory)
34 (208). Dallas Cowboys (compensatory)
35 (209). Miami Dolphins (from Rams via Chiefs, compensatory)
36 (210). New England Patriots (from Raiders, compensatory)
37 (211). Houston Texans (compensatory)
38 (212). Oakland Raiders (compensatory)
39 (213). Minnesota Vikings (compensatory)
40 (214). Houston Texans (compensatory)
41 (215). Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)
42 (216). Oakland Raiders (compensatory)
43 (217). Oakland Raiders (compensatory)
44 (218). Minnesota Vikings (compensatory)
Round 7
1 (219). New England Patriots (from Browns)
2 (220). Pittsburgh Steelers (from Giants)
3 (221). Indianapolis Colts
4 (222). Houston Texans
5 (223). San Francisco 49ers (from Dolphins via Buccaneers)
6 (224). Chicago Bears
7 (225). Minnesota Vikings (from Broncos)
8 (226). Seattle Seahawks (from Jets)
9 (227). Miami Dolphins (from 49ers)
10 (228). Oakland Raiders
11 (229). Miami Dolphins
12 (230). Jacksonville Jaguars (from Bengals)
13 (231). Washington Redskins
14 (232). Green Bay Packers
15 (233). Kansas City Chiefs (from Cardinals)
16 (234). Carolina Panthers (from Chargers via Bills)
17 (235). New York Jets (from Seahawks)
18 (236). Dallas Cowboys
19 (237). Detroit Lions
20 (238). Baltimore Ravens
21 (239). Green Bay Packers (from Bills)
22 (240). San Francisco 49ers (from Chiefs)
23 (241). Washington Redskins (from Rams)
24 (242). Carolina Panthers
25 (243). Kansas City Chiefs (from Titans)
26 (244). Atlanta Falcons
27 (245). New Orleans Saints
28 (246). Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (247). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (248). Seattle Seahawks (from Vikings)
31 (249). Cincinnati Bengals (from Patriots)
32 (250). Philadelphia Eagles (from Seahawks via Eagles and Patriots)
33 (251). Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory)
34 (252). Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory)
35 (253). Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory)
36 (254). Arizona Cardinals (compensatory)
37 (255). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory)
38 (256). Atlanta Falcons (compensatory)