Playlist: What did the prospects select as their walk-up songs for NFL draft?

Want to know what songs prospects picked to walk-up to the stage to? | | Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Thursday night will be a life-changing evening for at least 32 former collegiate players vying to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft — 22 of those prospects will hear their name called in the green room at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

On draft night, the NFL executives do most of the picking, but one thing the prospect do get to decide is what song will blare through the stadium as they make their way to the stage to put on their new team’s hat and hold up an NFL jersey with their name Velcroed to the back.

NFL.com compiled a Spotify playlist of all 22 prospects walk-up songs. It can be found below:

Hip-hop and rap was the most popular genre among this year’s prospects. There were 18 songs that fall under that category compared to three rock songs and one lone country song — which of course was selected by former Texas’ Connor Williams.

Drake will be played five times, which is the most by a single artist in this year’s draft. Former LSU running back Derrius Guise and ex-Georgia outside linebacker both selected “God’s Plan.” (Does that mean the first one called can claim their former SEC rival copied them?)

Former Alabama outside linebacker Rashaan Evans kept it real with his song selection. He picked “Finally Rich” by Chief Keef.

Ex-Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen and former USC quarterback Sam Darnold decided to throw it back with their classic rock song picks. Allen will walk up to “Wanted Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi, while Darnold decided “Enter Sandman” by Metallica was his jam.

Here’s the complete list of who took what song, per NFL.com: