NFL Draft Results 2018: Bears draft Delaware DT Bilal Nichols in fifth round

The Bears selected Delaware defensive tackle Bilal Nichols in the fifth round with the 145th overall selection on Saturday.

Nichols (6-4, 306 pounds) was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection last season. He made 56 tackles, including 6 1/2 for loss, and five 1/2 sacks in 11 games. He also had an interception and four pass breakups.

“I would like to thank the Bears organization for believing in me,” Nichols said during a conference call.

The Bears need depth on their defensive line after Mitch Unrein’s departure in free agency. Nichols’ size makes him a candidate to be one of the Bears’ five-technique ends in their base 3-4 defense.

Delaware defensive tackle Bilal Nichols runs at the NFL Scouting Combine. (AP)

Beyond Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman, the Bears are expecting Jonathan Bullard and Roy Robertson-Harris to be staples up front in coordinator Vic Fangio’s defense.

Nichols said that he played in 4-3 and 3-4 defenses at Delaware.

“I’m willing to do anything for the team,” Nichols said. “Wherever they’d love to put me, I’ll be more than happy to play.”

Offensive quality control coach Brian Ginn played a role in the Bears’ evaluation of Nichols. He coached quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends at Delaware — which also is coach Matt Nagy’s alma mater — before joining the Bears this year.

“Coach Ginn, he’s an awesome guy,” Nichols said. “He was one of the guys who helped recruit me at Delaware. Unbelievable guy. Great guy. Me and coach Ginn have a great relationship.”

In his annual draft guide, CBS Sports’ Dane Brugler said that Nichols “looked natural as a two-gapper, flashing the power, anchor and instincts to stack, shed and make plays on inside runs.” Brugler and NFL.com’s draft evaluation of Nichols both highlighted his motor on plays.

“Overall, Nichols is a raw pass rusher and lacks distinguishing traits, but his versatile skill set and body type gives him a chance to earn a roster spot, projecting best as a one-technique or nose tackle,” Brugler added.