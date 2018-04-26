NFL Draft results 2018: Bears draft Georgia LB Roquan Smith

Georgia's Roquan Smith poses on the red carpet before the first round of the 2018 NFL football draft. (AP)

ARLINGTON, Texas — After spending all offseason buttressing their offense by adding weapons for quarterback Mitch Trubisky, the Bears finally landed a new, relevant defender.

With the No. 8 pick in Thursday’s draft at AT&T Stadium, general manager Ryan Pace selected Georgia inside linebacker Roquan Smith. Considered an elite sideline-to-sideline player, he figures to start alongside Danny Trevathan and instead of Nick Kwiatkoski. Standing 6-1, 236 pounds, Smith is considered a bit undersized, but his production made him a top-10 prospect for most draft analysts.

Smith is the highest linebacker drafted by the Bears since Waymond Bryant in 1974. Brian Urlacher, headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, was picked ninth in 2000.

The Bears missed out on two top defenders when Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward was taken fourth by the Browns and N.C. State edge rusher Bradley Chubb was picked fifth by the Broncos. Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson, linked to the Bears in the past two months, was drafted No. 6 overall by the Colts.

When the Bills traded up to No. 7 to draft quarterback Josh Allen, the Bears were left with their pick of two inside linebackers — Smith and Virginia Tech’s Tremaine Edmunds — as well as safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Derwin James.

Bears kept defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and his entire staff after hiring the offensive-minded Matt Nagy as head coach.

They touted the continuity of a defense they hope will improve from top-10 to top-five. Still, the team didn’t add much in new blood to the unit. The Bears’ two biggest defensive additions this offseason were re-signing familiar faces at starting cornerback: Kyle Fuller, whose Packers offer sheet they matched, and Prince Amukamara. They added edge rusher Aaron Lynch, who totaled only 2 ½ sacks over the last two years for the 49ers.